Bo Nix Could Blast His Way Into Rare QB Company in Broncos-Jaguars Game

The Denver Broncos are looking to balance the scales in more ways than one.

First, the Broncos need to get back to .500 after dropping their season opener in Kansas City in rather humiliating fashion. That 31-10 Chiefs beatdown still stings, but the Broncos can't afford to dwell on it with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming to town.

At 0-1, the Broncos need a win to balance those scales, but Sean Payton and company also want revenge for Jacksonville's comfortable 34-20 victory over them late last season at Mile High. According to Jaguars head coach Liam Coen , when Payton crossed paths with him at the NFL owners' meetings this past spring, the Broncos' head coach said, "I'm coming for you this year."

A Week 2 win over the Jaguars would settle that score, for now, and it would also break the 7-7 all-time tie the Broncos have against them. Fans would like the looks of an 8-7 all-time record against Jacksonville much better than 7-8.

Suffice it to say, there are storylines galore in this game . And for a Week 2 matchup, the pressure is already surprisingly intense for the Broncos. They can't afford to drop to 0-2 with the schedule they face over the ensuing six games.

However, several individual Broncos are approaching career milestones or franchise and/or league records in Week 2. As always, we tip our hat to Tyler Gorse and the Broncos PR department for providing such great information ahead of each and every game.

Let's take a look at what's on the table for Payton, Bo Nix, and others this week.

Payton Eyes 33 Wins

Sean Payton claps pre-game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton needs one win to tie John Ralston for the fifth-most victories — counting the regular season and playoffs — in franchise history. Payton has 32 total wins as Broncos head coach.

Will he get his 33rd on Sunday against the Jaguars? The Broncos had better make it so.

Nix Poised to Enter Broncos' Top 5 in Key Category

Bo Nix scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Nix passes for at least two touchdowns, he'll tie Craig Morton and Jay Cutler for the fifth-most games with multiple passing scores in the team's all-time annals. Nix had this on the line last week, too, but he finished with just one passing touchdown, caught by tight end Evan Engram.

At home in front of the Mile High Faithful, hopefully Nix gets it done on Sunday. It's kind of crazy to think of all the NFL records and franchise milestones he's reached as a quarterback just one game into his third season.

Courtland Sutton Aims for a Super Bowl 32 Champion

Courtland Sutton reacts after a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With seven receptions, Sutton would tie Ed McCaffrey for the fourth-most receptions in Broncos history. And if Sutton manages to total 100 receiving yards against the Jaguars, he'd tie Al Denson for the eighth-most 100-yard receiving games in Denver's books.

In the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Jaguars last season, Sutton caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Amid his 2025 Pro Bowl campaign, he was a steady producer for Nix, but Sutton only had two 100-yard games, though he had 99 in Week 5's road win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Troy Franklin Poised to Join the 1,000-Yard Club

Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Not in a season, mind you, but with 28 receiving yards, Franklin would reach 1,000 career receiving yards. With Marvin Mims Jr. ruled out of this game , Franklin will see the field a lot.

I like the third-year wideout's chances of getting at least 28 receiving yards on Sunday.

Nik Bonitto Wants at Least Two Sacks

Nik Bonitto celebrates a Broncos win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bonitto is one multi-sack day away from tying Trevor Pryce for the fifth-most career games with multiple sacks in Broncos history. On the road at Arrowhead Stadium last week, Bonitto registered zero sacks and just two pressures.

If the Broncos are going to win this game, they'll need their top pass rusher in Pro Bowl form .

Patrick Surtain II Still Trailing a No Fly Zoner

Patrick Surtain II lines up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one pass defensed, Surtain would tie Bradley Roby for the seventh-most pass breakups in the Broncos' history books. Patrick Mahomes didn't really test Surtain last week; perhaps Trevor Lawrence will.

The Broncos need their best defensive player to affect this game, though. That's for sure.

Wil Lutz's Huge Career Milestone

Wil Lutz prepares to kick a field goal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lutz will play the 150th game of his career on Sunday. Last week, he became the third kicker since 2015 to make 100 consecutive extra-point attempts .

The Broncos only gave him one extra-point try, so hopefully Lutz sees more action this week. However, just showing up on Sunday will see him achieve the 150-games milestone.

Broncos Looking to Extend the 10-Point Streak

Evan Engram celebrates a touchdown last week at Kansas City. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have scored at least 10 points in 33 consecutive games dating back to Week 3 of the 2024 season. It's the third-longest active streak in the NFL, behind only the Buffalo Bills (77) and the Philadelphia Eagles (74).

It also happens to be the sixth-longest streak in Broncos history. The last streak with that many consecutive games of 10-plus points started in 2014 and ended in 2016, extending to 35 straight games.

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