Why Broncos Chose S Devon Key as First-Time Captain in 2026

There were few surprises among the nine Denver Broncos captain selections for the 2026 NFL season, a group as announced Wednesday which features franchise quarterback Bo Nix and All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

There was, however, one newcomer among the stable: safety Devon Key, who's representing the third side of the ball along with kicker Wil Lutz. And it came as a surprise even to him.

"It took me by surprise a little bit," Key told 9NEWS' Mike Klis. "I thought they were just going to go with Wil, but I mean, it was just an honor to hear my name called; the guys were cheering for me (at the Captain's Dinner Tuesday night). To be a captain this year, I'm going to give it my all and be there for the guys."

An All-Pro special-teamer last season, the former undrafted defensive back is entering his third year with the organization and will be tasked with reprising his wheelhouse role while likelycontributing more on defense.

“That’d be correct. He was a Pro Bowl special teamer a year ago, and I think it’s the respect of his teammates. He’s someone that he’ll play on defense as well, but just his production I think and his consistency.”

Across three years and 35 appearances in Denver, Key has recorded 61 combined tackles (36 solo), one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and a sack.

Jun 16, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos 2025-2026 safety Devon Key (26) during mini camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drilling Down on Key's Expected Contribution(s)

Safety is an interesting position for the Broncos, who are secure atop the depth chart with veteran starters Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones — but a little less certain behind them, with Key, JL Skinner, and Tycen Anderson all making the 53-man roster.

While he won't be counted on as the third safety off the bench, especially after Taylor Rapp was re-signed, Key remains a good bet to produce comparable special teams snaps (658) as in 2025 and should surpass the 324 snaps he saw under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

"Last year we had a lot of guys carry over to this year being a captain, Devon Key being a new guy. He obviously worked himself into that role," Payton said Wednesday. "We see him as a great special-teams captain that can lead the team really well. I think it’s really good when you have a lot of leadership. That means you have guys that have been around, know the culture, know how to operate at a high level and know how to win games. That was really the theme of us as captains, it’s like, ‘We’ve been here. We know what it’s going to take. Now we don’t have anything else to do. We just have to go out here and win and compete at a high level.’ We have really good leadership to do that.”

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