Bo Nix Explains How Jaylen Waddle Can Elevate Broncos' Offense

The Denver Broncos made a major statement to improve the offensive side of the ball this offseason by investing a haul of draft picks to land Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins.

It's a huge move for the Broncos and their scoring attack to take another step forward from where they were able to get in 2025. Denver finished as the NFL's 14th-best scoring offense and top 10 in total yards gained, but adding another top-tier weapon to Bo Nix's arsenal of pass-catchers makes a step forward in both categories easy to imagine.

But Denver's offensive improvements with Waddle will be seen in far more than just the numbers.

How Bo Nix Feels Jaylen Waddle Impacts the Broncos' Offense

When asking Bo Nix how the Broncos' offense can get even better and more dynamic with Waddle in the mix, he circled one primary factor that can take a huge leap when adding him to this wide receiver group: explosiveness.

“There’s an element of explosiveness that I think as an offense we’ve lacked for a couple years. We’ve had plenty of explosive plays, plenty of points, all that kind of stuff. We’ve made great strides, but there was a level of explosiveness that a guy like that adds," Nix said about adding Waddle back in June.

"So you could be first-and-10 and starting a drive and go one-and-done because he takes it 75, 80 yards. That’s the kind of weapon that we added, and that’s I think what we all have been out here watching and sort of really enjoy watching. Just seeing him get out here and move and run around."

When finding a receiver in the league that exemplifies that explosive playmaking and run-after-the-catch ability, it's hard to find a better fit for that mold than Waddle; one of the fastest, most potent pass-catchers in the NFL, even when factoring in his statistical decline from the past two seasons in Miami.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix, even by just being in the same building as Waddle for the past few months, has seen that speed and athleticism within his new receiver on full display.

Even if he's just been running routes and catching balls in practice, Waddle's certainly gotten his quarterback excited for the added layer of playmaking he can bring to this already-deep group of weapons.

"You just can’t replace speed. That’s just what he brings to the table," Nix continued. "He’s extremely fast with the ball in his hands. He looks like he doesn’t really slow down to make cuts, which is pretty tough to do for a fast guy. "

"He’s just going to add an element of relief for everybody else and take a little bit of the touches so that other guys don’t have to take them all. Once those guys take them, they’re fresh and ready to take them. I think a guy like that makes everybody on the offense better, and then it obviously helps the defense in the same way.”

Waddle's presence doesn't just give Nix another elite target to find on a weekly basis, but having him on the field next to Courtland Sutton and the rest of the depth pieces that the Broncos have in their wide receiver room, like Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims, will only free up this offense even further.

So the Broncos' quarterback is right to be thrilled with his new addition, because he might just be the finishing touch this offense needs to truly take this group to the next level.

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