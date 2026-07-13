Jaylen Waddle Breaks Down What Stands Out About Broncos WRs

The Denver Broncos' wide receiver group got a whole lot better this offseason. That's because they were able to add a bona fide star pass-catcher from the Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle, into the equation.

In exchange for a first, third, and fourth-round pick sent to Miami back in March, the Broncos brought in a new number one for Bo Nix to have at his disposal in the passing game, pairing next to an already solid unit of weapons in the room like Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, and Pat Bryant.

It's a potent and deep group of pass-catchers that have a wide range of skillsets, and become miles better with a definitive top target in the room with the speed and playmaking ability that Waddle has.

And while it's only been a few months of being in this wide receiver room, those pass-catchers already in the building have stuck out in the eyes of Jaylen Waddle during his first share of practices with the Broncos dating back to OTAs and minicamp.

Jaylen Waddle Already Loves What He's Seen From Broncos WRs

Waddle spoke about what he's seen from his new wide receiver room in Denver back during the team's OTAs in June.

And perhaps even what's been apparently clear more about their play on the field is how the wide receiver room has brought in Waddle as a part of the locker room since he stepped foot into the building.

“It’s a great group honestly, and I’m not even talking about… Everyone knows they can play and do these amazing things on the field. I’m just talking about them as people." Waddle said of the Broncos' wide reciever room at OTAs.

"I came in as the new guy, and they welcomed me with open arms [and] have treated me like a brother since Day 1. I really have to look at ‘Court’ [WR Courtland Sutton] and see what he did with the young guys. It’s great; they’re great.”

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having the right skill sets in the room is only part of it. Sometimes, having the right type of chemistry and being on the same page as everyone in the building can help elevate a unit to further heights. That seems to be exactly what Waddle has seen thus far in just a few months of being on the Broncos' roster. So that's a good start to be had.

But Waddle has also seen some glimpses of what this Broncos receiver group can do as a potent mix of talent on the field––especially when factoring in the type of one-two punch he can be with Courtland Sutton.

He knows better than most what types of problems their pairing can make for opposing defenses, and the thought of what they can do on the field together is already an exciting one.

“Courtland is an elite playmaker, so anytime you have a playmaker on the other side of you, it’s just makes it easy," Waddle said of Sutton. "It’s someone that the defense has to be looking for, and vice versa.”

While the Broncos' offense ranked in the top half of the NFL in terms of scoring last season, adding in Waddle next to this already deep group of receivers is bound to make their success on that side of the ball even better from what we saw in 2025.

And when that offensive improvement can pair next to this dominant defense that has most of its important players back on the roster for 2026, the formula for what might be a true Super Bowl-level roster in the Mile High starts to become pretty real.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!