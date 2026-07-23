Broncos' Schedule Breakdown: Rams' Biggest Threats and How to Stop Them

The Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams, a Super Bowl favorite, in Week 3. The Rams boast a star-studded roster across the board, with one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

Facing an opponent like the Rams so early in the season is a daunting task, and the Broncos must treat this matchup like a playoff game if they want to come out on top. As we continue previewing the 2026 season, let’s evaluate the Rams' biggest threats, on both sides of the ball, and analyze how Denver can combat them.

Don't forget to check out our previous installments on the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars . With that said, let's dive into the Rams.

Offensive: Matthew Stafford | QB

Stafford is one of the most dominant signal-callers in the league today. He threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns in 2025, which made him a shoo-in for the MVP award.

Stafford's cannon arm, football IQ, and 17 years of NFL experience make him a terror for any defense, including Denver’s. His ability to dissect a defense is a quality very few quarterbacks possess in today's NFL, at least to the same level.

The Rams' combo of Sean McVay and Stafford is one of, if not the best, coach/quarterback duo in the entire league, making Broncos’ defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s job insanely nerve-wracking.

Solution: Hit Stafford Early and Often

The Broncos’ defense can slow down Stafford by doing what they do best: rush the passer at an elite level. The Broncos led the NFL in sacks the last two seasons, totaling 131 over that span, and they’ll be in the conversation to do it again in 2026.

Stafford is in the twilight of his career, and the wear and tear has really shown the past few seasons, notably when he missed a portion of training camp last year with an aggravated disc in his spine. Denver’s defense will have to pressure him consistently, generating hits and sacks to see just how much Stafford’s body can take (within the rules, of course).

Taking every opportunity to hand Stafford some legal discomfort will affect his ability to lead the Rams to a win, and Denver is more than capable of dropping the hammer.

Offensive: Puka Nacua | WR

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) on the field in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The All-Pro is a top-five receiver in the NFL, with 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first three seasons. His strong hands, yards-after-the-catch ability, and route running make him a matchup nightmare for any defensive back.

Nacua has a big personality and brings a fire that is almost impossible to snuff out once he gets going. He’s an all-around great receiver who can break open any game, especially when a quarterback as amazing as Stafford is throwing him the rock.

Solution: PS2 = Game Over

As talented as Nacua is, Surtain deletes game plans. The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year has locked down the best the NFL has to offer, from Ja'Marr Chase to Brock Bowers and everyone in between.

Surtain's speed, stickiness, and elite technique allow him to smother and lock down the best of the best as the unquestionable top corner in the NFL. Quarterbacks throwing at him had a 66.5 passer rating and totaled just 31 completions in 2025.

Nacua is the superstar wideout that you’d create in Madden, but he’s yet to face the defensive cheat code that is Surtain.

Defensive: Myles Garrett | DE

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks on the field during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams made the trade of the offseason after acquiring the best edge rusher in the NFL. Garrett is a two-time DPOY, broke the sack record in 2025 with 23 takedowns, and has 125.5 total sacks in nine years.

His production came largely while the Cleveland Browns were playing from behind, which is a testament to his mental toughness and unwillingness to give up on a game. Garrett is an uber-physical pass rusher and equally as terrifying against the run, making him a threat to destroy any play call on any down. He’ll easily be the best defender that the Broncos face in 2026.

Solution: Garett Stonewalls Garrett

All-Pro offensive tackle Garett Bolles faced off against Garrett in 2024 and erased him from the game completely. Bolles allowed a single quarterback hit and zero sacks against Garrett, keeping him at bay like a seawall strong enough to stop a tsunami.

Bolles is a bully and won’t be thrown around by even the best pass rushers that the NFL has to offer, including Garrett. Bolles has shut down the multiple-time DPOY, and he’ll have to do it again to ensure Bo Nix’s jersey stays clean.

The Takeaway

The Rams are Super Bowl favorites, and likely the best team the Broncos will play all season. To prove they belong in the Super Bowl conversation, the Broncos will have to mitigate the damage of Stafford, Nacua, and Garrett.

If the Broncos can limit the Rams' top playmakers, they’ll solidify their contender status and put the rest of the NFL on notice early in the season.

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