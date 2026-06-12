Breaking Down OLB Nik Bonitto's Broncos Future—The Big Picture

We've discussed the contract statuses of multiple Denver Broncos with option bonuses in their deals. For some of these players, the option bonuses are structured to reflect that the Broncos would like to have them around for a long time.

Another such player is outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who signed a four-year, $106 million extension before the start of the 2025 regular season. Bonitto has emerged as the Broncos' best pass rusher.

Looking at Bonitto's contract, it's not hard to see the Broncos are hopeful they can keep Bonitto for many years to come, though they could always change course if necessary.

Let's examine Bonitto's deal and get a feel for his future outlook.

Contract Status

Bonitto has an option bonus of a little more than $14 million for 2026, along with a base salary of $1.215 million. As with all option bonuses, it's treated as a signing bonus if exercised but as base salary if not. His 2026 money is fully guaranteed.

Bonitto's 2027 salary is also fully guaranteed, consisting of a $2.26 million base salary and an option bonus of slightly more than $22 million. He's also due a $510K per-game roster bonus, though that money isn't fully guaranteed.

If the option bonuses are exercised each year, Bonitto's cap charge will be $8.42 million for 2026 and $14.62 million for 2027.

In 2028, Bonitto has another option bonus for $19.685 million along with a $2.305 million base salary and a $510K per-game roster bonus. If the option bonus is exercised, he'll carry a cap charge of $18.064 million. He has $7.6 million of his salary that becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster by the fifth day of the 2027 league year.

In 2029, Bonitto has another option bonus for a little more than $24.5 million and a $1.435 million base salary. If the option is exercised, Bonitto would carry a cap charge of $22.645 million. His 2029 salary is not guaranteed.

There are multiple void years in Bonitto's contract for cap purposes. Assuming his option bonuses are all exercised and he isn't extended after 2029, he would carry a lot of dead money on the books — a whopping $43.5 million.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) before a Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The dead-money charge that could come due in 2030 is a big number, but there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First, that dead money is only that high if all option bonuses are exercised to be treated as signing bonuses, rather than as base salaries.

Second, the dead money isn't an issue if Bonitto is extended before the 2030 league year starts. And given how the Broncos have structured the contract, they may view him as somebody who could be with the team beyond 2029.

While it's true the Broncos will have to pay Bo Nix a huge extension in the future, they would still be able to keep a few players around. As we've discussed, the likes of cornerback Patrick Surtain II and right guard Quinn Meinerz are likely viewed as players the Broncos will want to keep as part of the core alongside Nix.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are likely to move on from other high-paid players once their deals expire or are traded. That would allow the Broncos to keep a few players who are paid higher salaries.

It's more probable than not that the Broncos view Bonitto the same way as they view PS2 and Meinerz: players they have drafted and developed and expect to be with the team for many seasons to come, as long as they continue to play at a high level.

However, it comes down to it, the Broncos could decide not to exercise the option bonuses for Bonitto in future seasons. While they would carry a larger cap charge for the short term, they would have less dead money to worry about in the long term.

The Takeaway

If Bonitto continues his strong play in the coming seasons, there's a real chance he will get extended in 2029. That allows the Broncos to avoid the issues with dead money from pro-rated option bonuses.

In any extension, of course, the Broncos will have to make sure they structure it so they can get out of it after a couple of seasons if necessary. That may mean the Broncos would avoid using the option bonus trick too much in Bonitto's next contract.

For each option bonus, the Broncos don't have to exercise it until September 1 each year, so they have time to decide what they want to do. But the option bonuses currently in place suggest the Broncos are hopeful that Bonitto will be around for the long haul.

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