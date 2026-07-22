Why Jaylen Waddle Can Be MVP for Broncos in 2026 Season

More than a still-ascending Bo Nix, more than a fully locked-in Sean Payton, new top Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is the leading candidate to function as the team's MVP in the upcoming 2026 season.

This, according to NFL Media's Kevin Patra, who chose Waddle over two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Nik Bonitto for the individual club honor.

"I was initially leaning toward Nik Bonitto here, given how hot he was early last season before injuries sapped some of his production, but Waddle’s addition is too significant to ignore," Patra wrote Wednesday. "The former first-rounder brings to Sean Payton’s offense the exact element it was missing. His ability to create space and gobble up yards after the catch will mash in Denver. Courtland Sutton is a good receiver, but Waddle can take the offense to new heights and should bring the best out of Bo Nix."

The sixth overall pick of the 2021 draft, Waddle posted 373 receptions for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns across five seasons and 78 appearances for the Miami Dolphins. He fell just shy of his fourth 1,000-yard campaign in 2025, finishing with 910 yards and six scores on 64 grabs.

The Broncos acquired Waddle (and a fourth-rounder) from the Dolphins in March, surrendering first-, third-, and fourth-round picks in a blockbuster arrangement for the explosive pass-catcher.

Waddle is, as suggested above, expected to take over as Denver's WR1 in a crowded room that also features Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 21: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) checks the stands during pragame workouts before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bengals at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221109 | Peter Joneleit / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

A Strong Case for "The Penguin"

It sounds nonsensical, but Patra's argument technically could be buttressed with facts: that he'll make everyone around him better — from Nix, the passer; to Payton, the offensive guru; to the entire franchise, directly in its Super Bowl window.

The Broncos haven't had a talent of Waddle's magnitude roaming the receiving corps since the days of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Waddle, as Thomas and Sanders did, will boost the collective operation, providing both the passing and running game with an instant upswing.

“There’s an element of explosiveness that I think as an offense we’ve lacked for a couple years," Nix told reporters in June. "We’ve had plenty of explosive plays, plenty of points, all that kind of stuff. We’ve made great strides, but there was a level of explosiveness that a guy like that adds. So you could be first-and-10 and starting a drive and go one-and-done because he takes it 75, 80 yards. That’s the kind of weapon that we added, and that’s I think what we all have been out here watching and sort of really enjoy watching. Just seeing him get out here and move and run around. You just can’t replace speed. That’s just what he brings to the table. He’s extremely fast with the ball in his hands. He looks like he doesn’t really slow down to make cuts, which is pretty tough to do for a fast guy. He’s just going to add an element of relief for everybody else and take a little bit of the touches so that other guys don’t have to take them all. Once those guys take them, they’re fresh and ready to take them. I think a guy like that makes everybody on the offense better, and then it obviously helps the defense in the same way.”

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