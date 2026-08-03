Broncos' First Camp Casualty Comes at the One Position They Can Afford It

Cornerback Blake Cotton is the first casualty of Denver Broncos training camp.

The undrafted rookie cornerback out of Utah walked off the field during the Broncos' first "acclimation" practice last Wednesday . The next day, the Broncos signed veteran cornerback Sam Webb , which was an ominous development for the absent Cotton.

We assumed Cotton was injured, but we learned that he had indeed suffered a hamstring injury and was waived with an injury settlement.

"Rookie CB Blake Cotton told me he will be waived by the Broncos after signing an injury settlement. He said he suffered a hamstring injury in practice Wednesday. 'It's tough,' he said. With the open roster spot, the Broncos are signing DB Sam Webb," The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson reported on X .

It's a tough break for Cotton. He'll have to focus on getting healthy, but he still could have a future in the NFL.

Cornerback Watch

Denver Broncos cornerback Reese Taylor (35) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Broncos have marched on apace, with several cornerbacks standing out over the first four practices. It's one of the Broncos' deepest positions, as even after the top five players on the depth chart, more than one cornerback is a force to be reckoned with.

The Broncos really like the two practice squad incumbents from last year — Jaden Robinson and Reese Taylor. The Broncos like them both, but it's a tough depth chart to crack.

The Broncos also signed two cornerbacks after the draft who've already flashed. Blake Austin went undrafted out of Cal this past spring, but the 5-foot-11, 180-pound rookie wasted no time in making his presence felt at Broncos camp .

Sean Fresch Jr. is another first-year player standing out early. Going undrafted out of Rice last year, Fresch could find no opportunities in the NFL, so he took his talents to the UFL.

As a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks, Fresch stood out as a cover man and led the UFL in punt return yardage. He was named to the All-UFL team.

As soon as the UFL season ended in June, the Broncos were quick to sign Fresch , along with his Battlehawks teammate Hakeem Butler, an enormous wide receiver who was also a big winner of the first week of training camp . I initially interpreted the Fresch signing as a move to bolster the returner depth behind Marvin Mims Jr., especially on kick returns where the Broncos need another guy to help their two-time All-Pro.

However, as I researched Fresch, I learned that he's a very feisty and talented cover man, too. His interception last week , along with a few pass break-ups, illustrated that in living color.

The Takeaway

It was an unfortunate turn for Cotton, but the Broncos are as strong as ever at cornerback. Cotton may have been the first camp casualty, as it were, but I'm now wondering if linebacker Drew Sanders is in the same boat.

Following the Broncos' first "acclimation" practice, Sanders has not participated in any of the ensuing sessions. On Friday, Payton played down the Sanders situation, offering "no updates" and saying, "I think we’ll see."

Payton also reminded us that he's never going to discuss injuries unless he absolutely has to. Sanders suffered a tendon injury in his foot in training camp last summer , which caused him to miss the season. This came on the heels of an Achilles injury that cost him much of the 2024 campaign.

We don't know if Sanders aggravated that foot injury or if it's something new. It could even be part of the Broncos' "load managment" approach to resting certain players coming off an injury.

However, there's a big difference between rest, which is usually a day, and not participating for three days in a row, so something is going on with Sanders. Considering his injury history and the fact that he's in a contract year, fans can only hope that it's nothing serious.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!