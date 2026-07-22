Broncos 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

Training camp hasn’t started just yet for the Denver Broncos, but it is indeed right around the corner. So before things officially kick off, we're going to project the Broncos' 53-man roster.

40 to 45 players are pretty much cemented on the roster, leaving only 8-13 spots up for grabs. That's plenty of motivation for the players on this current 91-man roster.

Remember that when a player is cut, he has to go through waivers, and the team that claims him must put him on its 53-man roster. Less than 5% of players who get cut during the NFL's final roster cutdowns end up on other teams' rosters.

With that said, let's get to our pre-camp 53-man roster projection:

Quarterbacks: 2

Jun 10, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham

The only question at quarterback is whether Sam Ehlinger forces his way onto the roster, and so far, the answer is no. That could change if he takes a step forward with his play through camp and preseason, but it would come at the cost of someone likely more deserving being cut.

If Ehlinger is cut and lands elsewhere, it wouldn’t be an issue, though it's unlikely, especially given his history of turning down other teams to stick with Denver .

Running Backs: 3

Jun 16, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during mini camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman

Outside of these three, no other running back is worthy of a roster spot. Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie are practice-squad-caliber players.

Even with Dobbins's injury history–– which can certainly sound some alarms for many–– Denver doesn’t need a fourth back on the roster. They're perfectly set as is.

Fullback: 1

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice (46) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Prentice

If the Broncos need a spot elsewhere, Prentice could be let go, but he would have to clear waivers, and he is one of the few who could get claimed after what he did last year.

To play it safe, Denver should just keep him on the roster.

Wide Receiver: 5

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr.

The top five receivers are set, barring a trade, and while the Broncos could keep Lil’Jordan Humphrey as a sixth, it seems more likely they'll do what they’ve done in the past.

That is, get Humphrey back on the practice squad, use his elevations, and then promote him to the roster as injuries occur.

Tight End: 4

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball after a reception against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Trautman, Evan Engram, Nate Adkins, and Justin Joly

Tight end is a questionable position for the Broncos. They could keep a fifth one, but it doesn’t seem necessary and would allow their other tight ends to compete for a practice squad spot.

Some are calling for Adkins to replace Prentice at fullback, but Adkins has not done too hot at that spot in previous years, making it worth keeping both players. However, Adkins is the best in-line blocking tight end on the roster, though that is more a reflection of how bad the rest are.

Offensive Tackle: 3

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, and Frank Crum

The Broncos use side-specific backups for guard and tackle, which helps their roster math. So, instead of keeping pure backup left and right tackles, they keep a swing tackle–– in this case, it's Crum–– and use those side swings to help their depth.

Offensive Guard: 5

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, Alex Palczewski, Kage Casey, and Nick Gargiulo

Powers and Meinerz are the starters, with Palczewski and Casey as the side-specific backups. Palczewski is on the right, and Casey is on the left.

Gargiulo had a good shot at making the roster before he got hurt last year, and he makes it this time around as the backup swing guard.

Center: 2

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth

No surprise here. Even though Michael Deiter has a shot to unseat Forsyth, who has shown little development since his rookie season, Forsyth still seems to be the favorite. He has worked with the Broncos' offense his whole career and has had some spot starts.

Interior Defensive Line (6)

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, Tyler Onyedim, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai’vion Jones

The question with the Broncos' interior defensive line is whether they keep a seventh player, but that outcome seems a bit unnecessary, at least to start the season.

Their top six are set, and if injuries occur, they can bring one up from the practice squad. Jordan Jackson and Matt Henningsen are competing for that seventh spot if Denver does keep seven.

Outside Linebackers (5)

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) react during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson

Five rush linebackers are pretty standard, and the Broncos' top five are set.

The only factor that can make a difference here is some kind of suspension for Cooper, or Denver moving on, in which case Johnny Walker seems to hold that sixth spot by a good margin.

Inside Linebackers (4)

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Karene Reid, Jordan Turner

Only four off-ball linebackers are a bit rough, as five is the standard.

Still, Sean Payton has talked about some package for Jonah Elliss at linebacker, even after confirming he will stick as an edge rusher, so that Vance Joseph can be creative with his looks.

It also wouldn’t be shocking to see Denver move on from one of their 10 offensive linemen and keep Red Murdock with their linebacker room.

Cornerbacks (5)

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts to his tackle during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja’Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine

Denver has rolled with five corners in previous years, and they have good versatility to stick with five.

If they move on from Moss or McMillian, it could lead to Reese Taylor making the cut, though he has a shot to make it as a sixth cornerback on the roster, even without a trade.

Safety (5)

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Devon Key, JL Skinner, Tycen Anderson

Nothing surprising here. Denver doesn’t typically use their third safety on special teams, so even though Key was an All-Pro there a year ago, there's a good chance he rarely plays special teams.

Skinner and Anderson provide good special teams play, and Miles Scott doesn’t and is still learning how to be a safety.

Specialists (3)

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) celebrates after a field goal during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wil Lutz, Jeremy Crawshaw, Mitchell Fraboni

Only Fraboni has competition for his spot, but he beats out Luke Basso because of his chemistry and familiarity with Crawshaw from last year, which is vital for the long snapper and punter/holder.

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