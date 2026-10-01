Broncos Address Troubling Jaylen Waddle Injury Rumor

After the Denver Broncos' 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, rumors ignited surrounding wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Fans reported seeing Waddle exit Empower Field at Mile High with a walking boot, sparking speculation and concern that he suffered an injury against the Rams. There was no obvious incident in the game or post-game report of an injury, but the rumor mill often has a mind of its own.

It turns out, the rumors were true. On Wednesday, the Broncos were back on the field practicing in preparation for their road trip to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Waddle was at practice, but after the media was dismissed and practice commenced, we waited to see what his involvement would be on the practice report.

Waddle was listed on the practice report with a foot injury, but he was a full participant. After practice, head coach Sean Payton — who's usually more than a little tight-lipped about injuries — addressed the Waddle situation.

“He’s doing great," Payton said of Waddle. "I would just say this, and I normally don’t spend a lot of time on injuries, but you’d be amazed at how many players after a game you put a boot on them. He practiced full today, so that’d be a good example. We have to find a way to have him not walking through the parking lot and let you guys ask me questions on Wednesday about a boot.” (Laughs)

It sounds like the Broncos will have some alternative approaches to when a player has to be sent home from the stadium in a boot, to avoid prying eyes. Payton hates for anyone to have knowledge of his injured players, and it especially seems to gall him when the fans or media know of something before the team announces it.

If Waddle had been anything other than a full participant in Wednesday's practice, I would understand the concern. But he was out there. We'll keep an eye on his foot status, but there's no reason to doubt his availability for Week 4.

Getting Waddle More Involved

Jaylen Waddle runs a jet sweep. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being a non-factor in the season opener, Waddle had a breakout performance in his debut in front of the Mile High Faithful in Week 2, catching eight passes for 138 yards. Against the Rams, he only caught two passes for 10 yards, though he was targeted seven times.

The Rams did a good job of covering Waddle, but his lack of production seemed to stem more from Bo Nix's inability to connect with him. Call it a chemistry thing — and for the first half of the game, Nix seemed to be in a funk.

However, when the Broncos needed to a convert a two-point attempt late in the game, Nix looked Waddle's way, and the veteran wideout ran a jaw-dropping route and made one of the most impressive catches I've seen in a while. And credit to Nix for the absolute dime he dropped here.

Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle this is crazy pic.twitter.com/UNlpFJJFGD — wok (@wokdior) September 28, 2026

Waddle came through in the clutch, so he more than influenced the outcome of that game. He also had one 14-yard carry on a jet sweep. But 24 yards from scrimmage on three official touches — two-point stats don't translate to the box score — is far from what the Broncos had in mind when they gave up what they did to acquire him via trade.

It's important to keep in mind that Waddle is not only a new component to the offense, but also that coordinator Davis Webb is only three games into his NFL play-calling career. There are a few new moving parts, but also the novelty of the brand-new season.

As the 2026 campaign marches on, Waddle will settle in and build his chemistry with Nix. Webb will get more in tune with how to utilize Waddle's skill set within the scheme, and the Broncos will be off and running.

Still, I'd like to see Waddle break the ice on the touchdown front soon. Perhaps at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

The Takeaway

Waddle is banged-up, but it's nothing to worry about at this point. Unless he suffers a setback, the stars are aligning for him to play on Sunday against the 49ers.

It's also good news that Marvin Mims Jr. practiced in full on Wednesday, too, after missing the past two games with a foot injury of his own. Soon, Webb and Nix will be playing with a full deck.

Perhaps a better way of saying it is that Webb and Nix will be attacking with a full arsenal of weaponary.

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