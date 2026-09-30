Broncos' Week 4 Injury Report: OLB Dondrea Tillman Listed as DNP

There's good news and bad news as it relates to the Denver Broncos' initial Week 4 injury report, which the team officially released on Wednesday.

The good news is that wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (foot) and Marvin Mims (foot) were listed as full practice participants and are expected to play in Sunday's road game against the San Francisco 49ers. Running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) was also full.

The bad news is that outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman did not practice due to an apparent hamstring injury, the extent of which is unknown as of this writing.

Now in his third season with the Broncos, Tillman has appeared in all three games to date this season, notching 10 combined tackles (6 solo), one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits across 77 defensive snaps. He's also played 61 snaps on special teams.

“It’s just getting those live snaps. He has good decision making, keen to diagnose. He’s smart," head coach Sean Payton said of Tillman in 2025. "There’s a growth period that every one of these guys has to the system and what we’re doing. Some of it is exponential or faster than others. Some of it takes a little while. He’s picked things up.”

If Tillman cannot go, Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson would see an uptick in snaps opposite Nik Bonitto as Denver continues to weather the absence of starting OLB Jonathon Cooper, who remains on the NFL's commissioner's exempt list.

"I feel good [about the depth at the position]," Payton told reporters Wednesday.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (30) runs for a gain past Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laundry List for the 49ers

Though things will change between now and Sunday's 2:25 pm ET kickoff at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers listed a host of notable players as DNPs on their Week 4 injury report, including RB Christian McCaffrey (rest), defensive end Nick Bosa (calf), wide receiver Mike Evans (rib), left tackle Trent Williams (neck), and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad).

DEs Romello Height (hand) and Mykel Williams (knee) were limited practice participants.

The Broncos should anticipate most, if not all, of the aforementioned suiting up for the 3-0 Niners in this early-season interconference tilt — Denver's second in as many weeks after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Both clubs will practice again on Thursday and Friday before announcing their respective player game statuses.

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