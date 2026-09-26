Bo Nix Could Make Broncos History in Two Ways vs. Rams

For the second time in three weeks, the Denver Broncos are back on primetime.

The bright lights of Sunday Night Football will be shining down as the Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams at Mile High . The first of four NFC West opponents on the 2026 schedule, the Rams will present all sorts of unique challenges to the Broncos.

But that blade cuts the other way, too. Both the Broncos and the Rams came within a single score of advancing to the Super Bowl last season.

That's why both have been tapped as early Super Bowl favorites, meaning Sunday night could be a preview of this year's big game, depending on how the season unfolds.

Several Broncos have career milestones or records within reach on Sunday night. There even some interesting team milestones on the table.

Let's examine what's at stake, beyond the prime objective of the Broncos beating the Rams .

10 Straight Wins Against NFC Teams

Bo Nix high-fives fans after beating the Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It had to be brought to Sean Payton's attention this week, but the Broncos have won nine straight games against NFC opponents. A win would extend Denver's streak to 10.

Against the Rams, the Broncos are 5-10 all-time and 3-4 at home. If Denver can get a win, it'll start chipping away at that head-to-head deficit against the Rams, and at least balance the scales at .500 at home.

The Green Bay Packers were the last NFC team the Broncos defeated, in Week 15 of last season.

Payton Looking to Tie Chuck Knox

Sean Payton hollers from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One win, and Payton will tie Chuck Knox for the 12th-most regular-season wins among head coaches in league history. A victory over the Rams would give Payton win No. 186 all-time.

Payton has been a head-coach mainstay in the NFL since 2006. He took 2022 off before being traded to the Broncos and promptly hired as the 20th head coach in team history.

Since arrivin in Denver, Payton has won 33 games with 20 losses and he's 1-2 in the playoffs.

Bo Nix Aiming For the Top-7

Bo Nix uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 309 passing yards, Nix would tie Kyle Orton for the seventh-most passing yards in team history. If Nix throws two touchdowns against the Rams, he'll also tie the late Craig Morton and Jay Cutler for the fifth-most games with multiple passing scores in Broncos history.

That second milestone has been within reach in each game this season. But Nix came one touchdown pass short in Week 1 and Week 2 . Here's to hoping he gets it this week against the Rams.

Courtland Sutton Looking to Join Ed McCaffrey

Courtland Sutton celebrates a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sutton only needs for receptions to tie McCaffrey for the fourth-most receptions in Broncos history. If Sutton can get over 100 yards receiving, he's tie Al Denson for the eighth-most 100-yard receiving games in the team's all-time annals.

Sutton has gotten off to a slow start statistically this season. He's due for a big game.

Jaylen Waddle Looking to Leapfrog DeVonta Smith

Jaylen Waddle lines up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 100 receiving yards, Waddle would surpass Smith for the third-most 100-yard receiving games by a 2021 draft pick. Waddle had 138 yards last week in his breakout game as a Bronco.

Both Sutton and Waddle have some milestones and records on the table this week. It'll be interesting to see how it unfolds for the Broncos' offense.

Troy Franklin So Close to the 1,000-Yard Club

Troy Franklin jogs onto the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one receiving yard, Franklin will reach the 1,000-yard career milestone. He made a huge diving one-handed catch last week for 27 yards, but came one yard short of the mark.

Franklin is very likely to reach it against the Rams.

Nik Bonitto Could Tie Trevor Pryce

Nik Bonitto lines up pre-snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With at least two sacks, Bonitto would tie Pryce for the fifth-most multi-sack games in Broncos history. Bonitto has been a high-impact player through two weeks, creating consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but he's yet to notch his first sack of the season.

That means Bonitto is due for a big game. And he could get it, going against Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson.

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