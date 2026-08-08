3 Positions Most Vulnerable to an UDFA Making Broncos' Roster

The Denver Broncos have the NFL's gold standard for having undrafted rookies make the 53-man roster. In 21 of the past 22 seasons, an undrafted rookie has made Denver's roster out of training camp — an impressive run for players who didn't hear their names called on draft day, finding a way to make the final cut.

What are the chances of that happening this year? While it can't be ruled out, it's going to be tougher for an undrafted player to make the Broncos' final 53, barring a trade or an injury to a player who has the lead on a roster spot.

But there may be a couple of instances in which an undrafted player might do enough to make the final cut. Let's examine the positions.

Inside Linebacker

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (LB29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos are set with their starters, Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton, and they do have two depth players in Karene Reid and Jordan Turner, who have proven themselves on special teams. But Taurean York has a chance to claim a depth spot with a good showing in training camp and the preseason.

To make the final roster, York will not only have to show a lot on defense and special teams, but also prove he can handle the job better than Reid, Turner, and seventh-round draft choice Red Murdock. That means outperforming two players with some NFL experience, plus a drafted player, even if that player is Mr. Irrelevant.

It won't be an easy task, but given that past undrafted linebackers have found ways to make the roster, it wouldn't be a surprise if York managed to make the final cut, especially if he continues to have good days in training camp .

Long Snapper

Oregon long snapper Luke Basso competes in the 40-yard dash during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Broncos signed Luke Basso as an undrafted free agent to compete with Mitchell Fraboni for the long snapper job. Fraboni has been a reliable player, but Basso has stuck around as training camp has gotten underway.

Fraboni isn't paid as much relative to other long snappers, but he is 30 years old and the Broncos could save a little money by replacing him with Basso. But the undrafted rookie has to earn the spot first.

For Basso, he just needs to show he is as capable, if not more, at handling the duties. Doing that means the Broncos could decide to keep him and part ways with Fraboni. If Basson struggles, though, expect the Broncos to keep Fraboni.

Outside Linebacker

Denver Broncos linebacker Dasan McCullough (57) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This scenario largely depends on the status of Jonathon Cooper and whether the NFL decides to suspend him before the end of the preseason for his arrest on multiple charges, for which he is still awaiting arraignment. That court date will be August 31.

If Cooper is suspended, that would open the door for the Broncos to keep another edge rusher to fill out the depth chart behind Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman and Que Robinson. The undrafted Dasan McCullough is one such candidate.

At this point, though, McCullough is more likely a practice squad candidate, especially since he's missed several days of practice this week with an injury , but if Cooper gets placed on the suspended list, McCullough will have a chance to make the 53-man roster.

Other Positions

Denver Broncos wide receivers Kolbe Katsis (81, undrafted) and Marvin Mims Jr. at training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Broncos did add multiple wide receivers and cornerbacks as undrafted free agents, it will be harder for them to make the roster given the experience at those positions and how the roster math works out.

For those positions, the chance for an undrafted player to make the squad will be more about injuries or if the Broncos opt to trade somebody away. In the latter case, though, the trade has to be worth doing, and the undrafted player must demonstrate he's too valuable to expose to waivers.

Also, the player in question has to prove his worth on special teams because that's what the Broncos will expect from their depth players. If any undrafted player struggles with special teams, don't expect him to make the final cut.

Of course, we've seen players surprise before, so anything is possible. We're little more than a week into training camp, and we'll know more once the preseason games take place.

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