Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers in Wild Comeback Victory Over Rams

Mile High Magic is back.

Sean Payton began to conjure it in spurts during his first year as Denver Broncos head coach, but Bo Nix has helped him take it to a whole other level.

Look no further than the Broncos' wild comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The Broncos were skunked in the first half, and opened the third quarter down 16 points.

And then the floodgates opened, with the Broncos scoring 30 second-half points and making one gotta-have-it play after another in the clutch to outlast Matthew Stafford and the Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. That stadium was rocking on Sunday night — to the point that Stafford couldn't hear the play calls and had to run to the sideline at times to get the play.

As we sift through the aftermath of the Broncos' second win of the season, let's take a look at the team's biggest winners and losers from Week 3's 30-26 victory over the Rams .

Winner: Talanoa Hufanga | S

Talanoa Hufanga celebrates his game-winning interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No lie, Hufanga dropped nearly double-digit touchdowns last year , despite earning second-team All-Pro honors. Early in this game, he dropped an easy interception that would have helped spark the sputtering Broncos.

When it rains, it pours, and Hufanga made up for all those missed opportunities by picking off Stafford twice. The first was a 67-yard pick-six that swung momentum Denver's way and gave them their first lead of the night with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Rams answered on their ensuing possession, retaking the lead. After the Broncos' offense retook the lead with just 47 seconds left, Stafford once again marched the Rams down the field, all the way to Denver's 19-yard line.

As time ran out, Stafford took one last shot at the end zone, but Hufanga jumped in front of the ball to snag it and secure his second interception of the night and the game-sealing play. Hats off to the veteran safety, who also tallied five tackles and a sack.

Loser: Wil Lutz | K

Wil Lutz gives the thumbs up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lutz is usually automatic inside of 45 yards, but he doinked a 43-yard attempt off the left upright in the first quarter. The conditions weren't ideal, with rain coming down and a little wind, but the Broncos needed that kick.

Fortunately, the Broncos were able overcome Lutz's missed field goal in the final analysis, but on a night with so many big winners, the veteran kicker was a loser, though he did hit two extra points later on.

Winner: Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant made some magical plays in this game. He not only caught a touchdown, but he also 'Moss'd' a defender for a crucial two-point conversion in the second half.

Bryant finished second on the team with two receptions for 44 yards and a score, but his 39-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter helped set up Denver's final go-ahead touchdown. Later on that same drive, he drew a fortunate defensive pass interference penalty that would have been a game-sealing interception for the Rams.

It was 2nd and 20, so Bo Nix and Pat Bryant decided to pick up 39 🏃‍♂️@LARvsDEN on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dmHQWeGxjC — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2026

His portrayal of an interfered-with receiver on that play should earn him an Academy Award. Bryant made several big-time plays in this game and finishes as one of the Broncos' biggest winners.

Loser: Riley Moss | CB

Riley Moss can't quite get the angle on Tyler Higbee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moss had a bad pass interference penalty and was beaten on a double move by Konata Mumpfield that resulted in a 48-yard touchdown following Hufanga's pick-six. Now, Moss did make a few plays, including a crucial pass break-up, but there's no question he cost the Broncos on Sunday night.

Again, the Broncos were able to overcome Moss's foibles, but for fans hoping that his grabbiness and propensity for the PI penalty were things of the past, they've unfortunately been hallmarks of his early 2026 campaign. But he's also made some big plays this season, including a game-changing interception last week.

Winner: Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix gives the Mile High Salute. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's an argument for Nix making the "Losers" section this week, but he was too good and too clutch in the second half to not be with the "Winners." Again, the Broncos' offense was mired in the mud with a slow start, and Nix threw several near-interceptions in this game.

He was actually picked off, too, but it was on a play where the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Undaunted, though, Nix turned in another signature second-half performance, putting 23 points on the board and tossing two touchdown passes and rushing for another score.

Week 3 proved yet again the folly of doubting Nix. His 10 fourth-quarter comebacks are the most in the NFL since he arrived in 2024.

Loser: Pat Surtain II | CB

Pat Surtain II gives up a catch to Davante Adams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a while since we've seen Surtain get cooked as much as he did on Sunday night, but he's always struggled against Davante Adams. Stafford showed no fear in targeting Surtain, and the perennial Pro Bowler struggled to stop Adams.

Surtain finished with eight tackles — the second-most on the team — because of the number of completions he allowed to Adams. Although Adams finished with seven receptions for 137 yards, at least Surtain kept him out of the end zone.

Winner: Nik Bonitto | OLB

Nik Bonitto talks with Jonah Elliss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bonitto notched his first sack of the season , taking down Stafford early in the game. From there, Bonitto was a consistent pass-rushing force against the Rams' excellent offensive line.

Denver's Pro Bowl rush linebacker stayed in the fight and notched a few pressures going against Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson. After being shut out in the sack department entering Week 3, Bonitto makes the "Winners" list for finally getting home.

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