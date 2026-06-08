Broncos Shutting Down TE Caleb Lohner Until Training Camp

Denver Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner will miss the final two weeks of the offseason program after undergoing a "routine lower-body cleanup procedure," 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Sunday.

It's unclear when Lohner went under the knife, but he's expected to return as a "full-go" for training camp in late July, according to Klis.

A 2025 seventh-round pick, Lohner was waived at final cuts before the start of last season and spent his rookie campaign on Denver's practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the club in January.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end was a collegiate basketball player prior to picking up football at Utah, where he totaled four receptions -- all touchdowns -- across 12 appearances in 2024. His dual-sport ability drew loose comparisons to former Saints star Jimmy Graham, something Broncos head coach Sean Payton has echoed in the past.

"In fairness to him, remember [he] was a basketball prospect that had limited snaps of a year," Payton said of Lohner last month. "So one year into the program, and how he’s moving, what he’s doing, everything looks entirely different. That learning curve and growth curve was greater for someone who had far less experience maybe than others, if that makes sense. It’s entirely noticeable, and he’s in great shape. You see his athleticism. I would say the one thing that you don’t know is… [Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach] Bill [Parcells] used to say, ‘If they don’t bite when they’re puppies, they’re probably never going to bite.’ There’s a physical aspect to the way he plays. Even on look team last season, he’d play an outside linebacker rushing our tackles. He’s 6’7”, 265 pounds and he’s not afraid of the contact. So it’s been good to see him in Year 2. You knew there was going to be a developmental upside, but that was encouraging.”

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner (84) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What This Means

Through little fault of his own, Lohner's absence at offseason practice nonetheless qualifies as a setback, as he will miss valuable time that could've been spent continuing his progression -- and possible ascension -- up the depth chart.

Not long ago considered a 2026 breakout candidate, Lohner will now be forced to watch Denver's rookie TEs, Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley, compete for snaps behind Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, and Lucas Krull. Until training camp, at least.

There's still runway left for Lohner to blossom into the talent that Payton envisioned. But the clock is quickly ticking away.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!