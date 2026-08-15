What Levelle Bailey's Injury Means for Broncos' Linebacker Unit

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Levelle Bailey suffered a broken leg in Friday's preseason victory over the Atlanta Falcons, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.

"Bailey is expected to undergo surgery and miss extensive time, according to the source," Klis added.

Undrafted in 2024, and a popular college free agent, Bailey cracked Denver's 53-man roster as a rookie following an impressive preseason. He was placed on the practice squad in 2025 before eventually being elevated. He's logged five combined tackles across 13 appearances.

"I think you’re getting a player into his second year with confidence," Payton remarked last year. "He’s in good shape. He looks like an NFL linebacker, too... I’m glad we stayed patient in that process with him and we were able to get him because there were a number of teams interested. I would say I’ve clearly seen a jump from Year 1 to Year 2 in his confidence.”

Bailey was among several young linebackers competing for a spot on the 2026 roster, fighting to hold off second-year pro and fellow former UDFA Karene Reid -- both of whom the organization is "high on."

"Second year in the program, [he] took that next step, playing Mike linebacker and got stronger, did everything in the offseason that we asked," Payton said last summer. "We feel like he’s going to be a good player. We’re high on both these players, and so we’re lucky to have them both.”

Bailey notched one tackle amid Denver's 27-7 victory in Atlanta.

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Denver Broncos linebacker Levelle Bailey (56) in the first quarter of a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. | Scott Winters / Icon Sportswire / IMAGO

Ripple Effects Incoming?

With Bailey staring down a long stint on injured reserve, the Broncos' depth at the position has been lessened by one. They'll now depend more on Reid, as well as seventh-round rookie Red Murdock and potentially UDFA Taurean York behind locked-in starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

Murdock led the club in tackles (8) against the Falcons, including four solo stops. York chipped in two tackles, one of which was made behind the line of scrimmage. Reid had a pair of tackles as well as a pass deflection that resulted in a Riley Moss interception.

It's possible the Broncos will look to the free-agent market for linebacker insurance; it's probable, however, that they'll continue to let the incumbents battle -- and may the best men earn their tickets to the final roster.

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