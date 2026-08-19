5 Broncos With the Most to Lose vs. Packers

The Denver Broncos showcased the depth of their roster in the preseason opener last week.

The Atlanta Falcons were no match for the Broncos , but next up, the Green Bay Packers are coming to Mile High on Friday night. The Packers will be another measuring stick by which the Broncos can compare their roster.

There are a handful of roster battles still underway entering Game 2, and many of them have a key veteran or two in the mix. Let's talk about the five veterans with the most to lose in preseason Game 2.

Jarrett Stidham | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) in the huddle against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Payton recently tried to walk back his offseason statement that there would be "competition" for the No. 2 quarterback job, even as the early stages of training camp reflected a position battle. However, in preseason Game 1, Stidham did well to assure Payton and the coaches that he's the more reliable backup behind Bo Nix.

Sam Ehlinger looked far more hesitant than Stidham in the pocket last week, running the third-team offense and playing the entire second half. However, as a passer, Ehlinger still turned in an efficient day, while Stidham led the Broncos on some explosive scoring drives.

Stidham created more separation in the QB2 competition, but Ehlinger isn't backing down. With two games left, there's still plenty of opportunity for this job to be won or lost. Stidham has everthing to lose, while Ehlinger has nothing.

The onus is on Stidham to ensure that he gives no ground to Ehlinger in preseason Game 2. Keep in mind, though, Nix will play in this game, so it's unclear exactly how the backup quarterback reps will be split against the Packers.

Troy Franklin | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franklin has gone from being the Broncos' No. 2 receiver last year to fifth in the pecking order. There's more to Franklin's diminishing role than just the arrival of Jaylen Waddle; Pat Bryant has taken a major Year-2 leap, Marvin Mims Jr. seemed to be more involved in the offense before his soft-tissue injury, and Courtland Sutton is still doing Courtland Sutton things.

The target opportunities are lower this summer for Franklin, but what's putting even more pressure on the third-year receiver is the push from below the depth chart, coming from players who offer more than just pass-catching or route-running skills. The fifth, and often fourth, receiver on an NFL depth chart is expected to contribute on special teams, and that's not Franklin's bag.

Meanwhile, Lil'Jordan Humphrey excels as a four-core special teams player, and he offers excellent blocking on the perimeter. Undrafted rookies like Cameron Ross and Kolbe Katsis offer dynamic returner ability, while Joseph Manjack has shined as a receiver, and is willing to contribute to the roster in any way he can.

The Broncos typically carry five receivers on the 53-man roster out of camp, and it's hard to say that Franklin has the best case for that fifth spot. Humphrey has an argument and so does that rookie trio.

The only way to minimize this issue is for Franklin to show out in these final preseason games. Even if things don't work out for him in Denver, putting some great preseason performances on tape could help him catch on somewhere else if waived or give GM George Paton more selling points if the Broncos were of a mind to explore the trade market, as they did with Devaughn Vele last summer.

Jaleel McLaughlin | RB

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons.s | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Broncos were keeping four pure running backs on the roster, McLaughlin would be a lock. However, as the summer marches on, it seems increasingly likely that Denver will keep three running backs and a fullback , Adam Prentice.

McLaughlin could make that a non-issue by balling out against the Packers this week and the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason finale. Tyler Badie is part of this competition, as is Cody Schrader, who looked like the Broncos' best depth running back after Jonah Coleman last week in Atlanta.

McLaughlin turned in a solid performance in the preseason opener, even catching a short touchdown pass from Stidham, but then he fumbled in the second half. McLaughlin is a very reliable ball-carrier, and only has one career fumble since joining the Broncos in 2023, on 285 touches from scrimmage.

The coaches know that McLaughlin isn't a ball-security risk, but at the same time, it's a competition, and if other guys are shining and not fumbling the ball in the preseason, it has to get factored into the roster decisions. Those decisions are coming by month's end.

One element that could help McLaughlin stick is that he's unlikely to clear waivers. If the Broncos waive him, another team is likely to claim him, which means Denver wouldn't be able to re-sign him to the practice squad.

McLaughlin may have been undrafted, but he signed with the Broncos as a college free agent in 2023, earned a place on the roster, and has been developed by the Payton coaching staff. There's been a lot of investment in him, despite his lack of draft pedigree, which adds a layer of protection in the competition, but he's still got to outshine the running backs around him.

Drew Sanders | OLB

Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders | Getty Images

Sanders missed most of the past two seasons due to injury. He's battled back, though, and has taken to his new position at outside linebacker.

In the Broncos' preseason opener, Sanders notched the team's only sack . He looked pretty good, albeit going against Atlanta's third-team offense.

Cut to this week, though, and Sanders is yet to practice. He was held out of practice on Monday and Tuesday , which could be a "load management" thing, considering his injury history, or it could mean that he's banged up.

Despite being a 2023 third-round pick, Sanders can ill-afford to miss any more time as a Bronco. And with how deep the Broncos are at outside linebacker, he has to find a way to show out in every preseason game this summer to forestall the waiver wire.

I'm rooting for Sanders. He's been given a raw deal by the football gods, but he's a supremely talented athlete. He just needs to stay on the field, and the rest should take care of itself.

JL Skinner | S

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) reacts after a defensive stop the end the game with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' top three safeties are locked: Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, and Devon Key, the last of whom was a first-team All-Pro special teams ace last season. The Broncos typically carry four safeties out of training camp, which leaves one roster spot up for grabs.

Skinner was a 2023 sixth-round pick, and while he's yet to earn a role on defense, he's been a reliable contributor in the third phase. This time around, though, he's facing competition from free-agent newcomer Tycen Anderson and 2026 seventh-rounder Miles Scott.

Skinner made some solid plays in the preseason opener, but he also missed quite a few. Overall, none of the Broncos' depth safeties have acquitted themselves well, so each game is an opportunity to separate.

If Skinner doesn't find a way to shine against the Packers, it could give rise to Anderson, who's also a very good special teams player.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!