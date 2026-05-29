Why Broncos Are Among Candidates to Become Super Bowl Champs

Due to Bo Nix suffering a season-ending ankle injury, the Denver Broncos never got to face the Seattle Seahawks in February's Super Bowl, an almost-certain reality had he not gotten hurt a few weeks prior.

Now, with Nix on the mend and Denver reloaded for another championship run, the franchise is chiefly positioned as a threat to "dethrone" the Seahawks. This, according to NFL Media's Dan Parr, who named the Broncos among the top Lombardi Trophy contenders in 2026.

"If Bo Nix is a lesser version of himself in his return from ankle surgery, the outlook changes a lot," Parr argues. "At the same time, I also can’t rule out that he reaches new heights in Year 3, with arguably the league’s best offensive line, quality depth at running back and an upgraded receiving corps via the Waddle deal. The defense looks no worse than good on paper, even without JFM, and it’s possible DC Vance Joseph coaches the group to elite status once again after ranking first in yards allowed and third in scoring in 2025."

The bear scenario with the Broncos is certainly worth acknowledging. It's possible that Nix is a bit rusty coming off the ankle issue, or has a down statistical season, which would effect the entire offense. It's also possible the club merely fails to reach the same heights as 2025; it's hard to win 14 games in this business every year.

However, the bull scenario is just as plausible -- and much more tantalizing. Denver is returning nearly all of its roster from last season, save for defensive end John Franklin-Myers. They retained starting running back J.K. Dobbins. They acquired star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. They added multiple building-block-type pieces in the draft.

Despite what the talking heads utter, despite what the prediction markets estimate, despite the projected win totals or betting odds, the Broncos are indeed in prime position to capture their first championship in over a decade.

And it isn't really subjective.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Haters Will Hate; Broncos Will Laugh

As Parr noted in his blurb, there isn't a ton of buzz surrounding the 2026 Denver Broncos. And it's pretty inexplicable. The skeptics are treating them like a flash-in-the-pain rather than a legitimate threat. Some of that can be attributed to Nix's ankle; some to an established bias.

But those who know, who. The bulletin-board material will remain, and, just like in 2025, it'll likely backfire spectacularly in the haters' faces.

In the meantime, the bandwagon is becoming noticeably fuller than before. Which is a signal in and of itself.

"Sean Payton’s teams have finished with a winning record in seven of his last eight seasons as a head coach, with the 8-9 2023 Broncos the lone sub-.500 squad in his first year with Denver," Parr said. "They came within a touchdown of winning the AFC title last season. I’m expecting the reigning AFC West champions to contend again, although they’ll have to survive a gauntlet of a schedule in the first six weeks that concludes with a Thursday night home game against the Seahawks. We’ll know before midseason how this version of the Broncos measures up."

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