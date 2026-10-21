Broncos' First Six Games Raise Contract Questions for 5 Veterans

Along with decisions on unrestricted and restricted free agents , the Denver Broncos may re-evaluate the contract status of certain players under contract for 2027. There's plenty of time left, but the first six games of the 2026 season may have raised questions about a handful of veterans.

In some cases, these players have little or no guaranteed money left in their deals after this season, while in others, they have option bonuses that the Broncos may exercise to treat as a signing bonus. If they're not exercised, they'd count as base salary.

The Broncos will make these decisions as they figure out their salary cap position. As things currently stand, the Broncos are projected to have about $30.5 million in cap space in 2027, but that's with 38 players under contract and only if the team exercises all of its option bonuses.

Let's examine the Broncos at the top of the list.

Courtland Sutton | WR

Courtland Sutton warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos chose not to exercise Sutton's 2026 option bonus , meaning the $17.5 million he's due will be paid as base salary. In 2027, $10 million of his $19.325 million base salary is injury-only guaranteed, becoming fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on March 17, 2027.

Sutton hasn't had his best start to the 2026 season, with just 9.5 yards per reception. He might be asked to renegotiate his base salary to convert some of it into incentives in exchange for more fully guaranteed money.

If push comes to shove, the Broncos could get out of the deal by cutting Sutton with a post-June 1 designation, which would save $20 million in space with a $6 million dead-money charge. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos first try the renegotiation tactic.

Talanoa Hufanga | S

Talanoa Hufanga smiles during warmups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hufanga will be entering the final year of the three-year deal he signed back in 2024. The final year of his contract includes an option bonus of $14.74 million. He also has multiple void years for cap purposes.

Hufanga has played well this season, even though he'll miss a few games with an ankle injury. But if he returns and keeps playing at a high level, the Broncos may want to keep him for the long term.

Thus, the Broncos might choose to extend Hufanga for multiple seasons, which means the option bonus likely becomes an actual signing bonus, and the new years in the contract cover the void years.

If necessary, the Broncos could choose not to exercise the option to reduce dead-money charges when his contract voids. But an extension is in play here.

D.J. Jones | DT

D.J. Jones looks on. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Jones will enter the final year of the three-year deal he signed in 2024. He's due a $12.235 million base salary and a $765K per-game roster bonus, and none of the money is guaranteed.

Jones has done some good things this season, but he'll be 32 years old. The Broncos could approach him about converting some base salary into incentives in exchange for making the remainder of his salary fully guaranteed.

The Broncos do have the option of cutting Jones, which would free $9.8 million in cap space with a $4.8 million dead-money charge. But the Broncos would likely attempt a contract renegotiation before they'd ever consider cutting him.

Luke Wattenberg | C

Luke Wattenberg pass blocks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wattenberg had a slow start to the 2025 season, but played better down the stretch, which prompted the Broncos to extend him. This season, he's not off to a good start.

It's possible Wattenberg's play will improve, but if it doesn't, the Broncos will have to decide whether it's worth exercising the option bonus in his contract. He has two such options, one for $3.5 million and another for $7.24 million, that would lower his cap number but come at the cost of pushing his biggest cap hits into future seasons.

Wattenberg's 2027 salary is fully guaranteed, so if he continues to struggle, he can't be cut without significant cap ramifications, and a trade would be unlikely. However, the Broncos could choose not to exercise his option bonuses, which would give them greater flexibility to cut him in 2028 when he'll have no more fully guaranteed money.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through six games . He can still break out for a long gain, but he's been slower to hit the hole.

If Dobbins's play doesn't improve in the weeks to come, the Broncos may be prepared to move on next season. That's particularly true if Jonah Coleman impresses once he returns from injured reserve .

Dobbins is due $7 million in base salary and a $1 million per-game roster bonus that aren't guaranteed in 2027. Cutting him would free $8 million in cap space with $2 million in dead money.

If Dobbins doesn't get back on track and the Broncos are content with Coleman and RJ Harvey as the top backs, they may decide to cut Dobbins and not bother with a renegotiated salary.

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