The Denver Broncos announced a flurry of roster moves on Thursday afternoon, ahead of their Black Friday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

The Broncos activated running back Tyler Badie from injured reserve. With J.K. Dobbins serving a one-game suspension , that left only two active running backs on the roster — Jonah Coleman and Badie — so the Broncos also promoted Cody Schrader from the practice squad to the 53-man squad.

Schrader was elevated in each of the past three weeks, so the Broncos were out of elevations on the young running back, so it required signing him to the 53-man roster, aka 'promoting' him. However, to make room for Schrader on the roster, the Broncos placed second-year defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones on injured reserve.

Jones suffered a hamstring injury in last Sunday's 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and was already ruled out of Week 12's action . He joins Eyioma Uwazurike on IR, which makes the Broncos a lot thinner on the defensive line.

To bolster the D-line depth, the Broncos signed veteran Khalen Saunders to the practice squad earlier this week after working him out on Tuesday. Saunders has played a lot of football and has been in some big games, winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Don't expect to see Saunders on the field in Pittsburgh, though. With only a couple of days to settle in and learn the system, the Broncos didn't elevate the 6-foot, 324-pound defensive tackle.

However, the Broncos did elevate undrafted rookie offensive guard Gavin Ortega once again. This is his third elevation of the season, though he's yet to actually dress for a game.

Weather Game

Rain causes a weather delay at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With temperatures projected in the low 40s , an 85% chance of rain, and plenty of wind in the forecast, Sean Payton would call Black Friday's contest a "weather game." The Broncos are going to need Coleman and their running back stable to shoulder a big portion of the offensive burden in Pittsburgh, which is why they couldn't afford to proceed with only two ball-carriers.

With Coleman, Badie, and Schrader, the Broncos have a full three-back rotation ready to rock and roll. After this game, RJ Harvey will be eligible to return from IR, but the Broncos are going to have to start being strategic with their short-term IR decisions, as they only get eight activations per season, and they're already more than halfway through their allotment.

Last week, Coleman carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. It would be a surprise if he didn't get close to 20 totes again, but this Steelers defense is a much stouter unit against the run than the Raiders are.

Bo Nix will need to be a good decision-maker when the Broncos do pass, and anticipate a slippery ball, much like it was in the season opener in Kansas City.

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