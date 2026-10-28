Broncos' Jaylen Waddle Injury Concerns Grow After Insider Report

In a scary moment late in last Sunday's 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle went down with an injury .

It occurred on a reverse toss to Waddle, which he bobbled and fumbled, but was able to fall on top of the ball and retain possession. Alas, Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat then fell on top of Waddle, with the ball beneath him.

For a moment, it looked like perhaps Waddle injured his collarbone or shoulder, the way he was holding it, but as he was walked off the field by Broncos trainers, he was moving his left arm around, which was a good sign. He didn't return to the game, but we've been monitoring any updates on his status.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Waddle's injury was actually an aggravation of the chest injury he'd been nursing for the previous couple of weeks. The veteran's status for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs will "be determined at a later time" and based on "how practice goes," per Rapoport.

#Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle, suffered an aggravation of his previous chest injury on the reverse last week and his status for Sunday vs the #Chiefs will be determined at a later time, sources say.



Waddle’s availability will be based on how practice goes. pic.twitter.com/OKC4BCVQLA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2026

On one hand, fans should be relieved that Waddle doesn't appear to be headed to injured reserve. On the other, it looks like his Week 8 availability is very much up in the air.

Sean Payton Falls on the Sword

Sean Payton signals from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the two-score lead the Broncos were protecting late in the fourth quarter, the wideout reverse was a questionable play call by Payton. With how well rookie running back Jonah Coleman was doing on the ground to help close out the game, it made the trickery of the Waddle reverse even more dubious.

Payton beat himself up over the call at the podium following the game.

"It was awful," Payton said on Sunday. "Alright, I'm sorry. And if you look it up, in 2008, in a similar situation, even a more radical reverse, fumbled, Tampa Bay beat us. I know better. And every once in a while, you fall in love with a play."

The Broncos were trying to run the four-minute offense, and salt away the game. On a 1st-&-10 with 4:51 to go, Payton called in the reverse, and the rest is history. Coleman had just busted off a 15-yard run on the previous play and was on a roll, too.

Waddle's Importance

Jaylen Waddle makes a move to turn upfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos acquired Waddle in a blockbuster trade this past offseason, giving up a first- and third-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins.

Although Waddle's first year with the Broncos hasn't resulted in big-time numbers, he does lead the team in receiving. He's been Bo Nix's most targeted receiver, sitting with 26 receptions on 45 targets for 276 yards and one touchdown.

Waddle has picked up 11 first downs as a receiver and has two carries for 23 yards on the ground. In the Broncos' woefully low-volume passing attack this season, the big numbers haven't been there — with the exception of his 138-yard performance in Week 2 — but Nix dealt with a slump early on in his return from a fractured ankle.

The Broncos faced some tremendous defenses through each of their first six games, which only exacerbated Nix's struggles and limited the receivers. But with the schedule opening up, starting last week in Arizona, the tide could be turning, as Courtland Sutton predicted last week. Nix looked much more like his former self against the Cardinals.

At this stage, the hopes Broncos fans had of Waddle coming to Denver and producing a 1,000-yard season — and maybe even the first Pro Bowl nod of his career — have been dashed. Nix looked improved in Week 7, but unless he suddenly sparks some Star Wars numbers, Waddle will likely finish with a disappointing statistical body of work.

Waddle may not get that elusive Pro Bowl nod or the fourth 1,000-yard campaign of his career, but he's very much on track to feature on a playoff team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. At 5-2, the Broncos are rolling, and they have the chance to take the lead in the AFC West with a win over the Chiefs this week.

Even if Waddle isn't 100%, fans should hope he can make it onto the field this week because he can open up the offense. He and Nix haven't been able to connect on many explosive plays, but opponents still recognize and fear Waddle's speed.

Again, Nix took some big steps in that direction last week in Arizona, finishing with four explosive passing plays, one of which was a 27-yard dime to Waddle down the right seam. It feels like Nix is getting his confidence back , so this is where Waddle's presence could really start paying dividends.

The Takeaway

We likely won't know for sure what Waddle's Week 8 outlook is until Friday's final injury report. I wouldn't be shocked if he doesn't participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practice, but if he's at least limited on Friday, it would be a positive omen for his Week 8 availability.

From the sounds of it, though, it's not a serious injury or something fans have to worry about landing Waddle on IR. We'll continue to monitor this storyline closely throughout the week.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!