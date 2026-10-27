Chiefs vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos in impressive fashion in the Week 1 edition of Monday Night Football, winning by a final score of 31-10.

The two teams will face each other in a rematch at Mile High Stadium in Week 8, both teams competing for not only the AFC West title, but also the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional showdown.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs -1.5 (-110)

Broncos +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Chiefs -125

Broncos +105

Total

OVER 41.5 (-105)

UNDER 41.5 (-115)

Chiefs vs. Broncos How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 1

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Chiefs record: 5-1

Broncos record: 5-2

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Trends

Broncos are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Chiefs are 5-1 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-2 in Chiefs games this season

Broncos are 5-2 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-2 in Broncos games this season

Chiefs vs. Broncos Injury Reports

Chiefs Injury Report

Rashee Rice, WR - Questionable

Jaylon Moore, OT - Questionable

Brashard Smith, RB - IR

Josh Simmons, OT - IR

Tyquan Thornton, IR

Broncos Injury Report

Pat Surtain II, CB - Questionable

Talanoa Hufanga, S - Questionable

Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable

Zach Allen, DE - Questionable

Tyler Badie, RB - IR

Chiefs vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch

Kenneth Walker, RB - Kansas City Chiefs

It's becoming clearer that the Chiefs' offense relies on Kenneth Walker and the running game being effective. We saw Walker be held to just 36 yards on the ground against the Seahawks last week, leading to the Chiefs putting up just three points on the Seattle defense. Stopping the run is going to be a big part of any opposing defensive game plan when they face the Chiefs, so Walker will have to find a way to overcome a stacked box.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 8 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Chiefs as slight favorites:

The Broncos' offensive issues and Bo Nix's play are going to haunt them against a good defense sooner rather than later. Their offense is 23rd in EPA per play and 29th in success rate, making them one of the worst offenses in the league through the first seven weeks. Now they take on a Chiefs team that has been impressive defensively, ranking fifth in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate.

I'd like to see the Chiefs' offense lean on the run game even more moving forward, as they rank in the top three in every offensive rushing metric. They can use that weapon against a Broncos defense that has struggled to stop the run compared to recent seasons. They're 27th in opponent rush EPA.

If the Chiefs can lean on their run game and continue to play good defense, they're going to get the road win and cover the short spread.

Pick: Chiefs -1.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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