Broncos International Exemption Eases Offseason Roster Crunch

Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw has received an international roster exemption from the NFL, giving the team valuable roster flexibility as it prepares for the next step of its offseason program.

The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson was the first to report on the exemption, which allows the Broncos to carry Crawshaw — an Australian native — outside the standard 90-man roster limit.

This extra spot significantly improves the Broncos’ ability to bring in and properly evaluate their entire 14-man undrafted free agent class.

Without the exemption, the club would've faced immediate pressure to cut four players before minicamp to make room. With it, they can keep more bodies on the roster, giving each UDFA a fairer chance to compete and impress during practices.

The Broncos are scheduled for their first day of formal work on May 4, followed by an extensive on-ramp period, voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) from June 2-4 and June 8-11, and a mandatory minicamp slated to run from June 16-18.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw (16) punts the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Refresher on Crawshaw

The 216th overall pick of last year's draft, Crawshaw made all 17 regular-season games for the Broncos as a rookie. The Florida product launched 75 punts for 3,573 yards, averaging 47.6 yards per boot — 15th league-wide and the best among all rookie punters. He downed 30 punts inside the 20-yard line (tied for third in the NFL), and also forced 23 fair catches.

Crawshaw averaged 49.7 yards on 10 punts across Denver’s playoff run, including a pivotal 55-yard coffin-corner in overtime during the Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills that helped set up a crucial defensive stand.

His consistency and field-flipping ability earned him a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team, making him the only Broncos player to receive that honor.

What This Means

The roster exemption, on its face, helps every backend player currently stationed on Denver's 90-man offseason squad — perhaps the likes of running backs Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin, whose stocks took notable hits following the addition of fourth-round RB Jonah Coleman.

This also aids all 14 members of the Broncos' 2026 UDFA class, particularly wide receiver Dane Key, linebacker Taurean York, and offensive tackle Tyler Miller. The group also includes EDGE Dasan McCullough and cornerbacks Ahmari Harvey and Brent Austin.

Late-round draft picks who stand to benefit are tight end Dallen Bentley, linebacker Red Murdock, and safety Miles Scott.

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