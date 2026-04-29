Gut Reaction: Bo Nix Timeline Push Raises New Concerns

On Tuesday, we learned that Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had gone back under the knife for a "cleanup" procedure on the ankle he fractured and had surgically repaired back in January. Ian Rapoport reported it was an "anticipated" procedure, but if that's true, fans will be curious to know why the team has said all offseason that Nix is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

I'm sure the Broncos anticipated the "scheduled recheck." But did Nix or the team have any reason to believe he'd have to undergo a cleanup procedure that would alter his timeline?

That's where we get into some gray area, as over draft weekend, head coach Sean Payton mentioned Nix's upcoming "recheck," but said there was "nothing to report."

And perhaps there wasn't anything to report at that moment because the appointment with Dr. Waldrop hadn't happened yet. But there are reasons why fans are feeling a little blind-sided right now.

Rapoport did a Wednesday morning hit on the Pat McAfee Show, though, and he played down the seriousness of the Nix situation, acknowledging that, while it is "a thing," it's not going to come close to impacting his 2026 season.

"It's a thing, but I don't think it's anything that's going to derail his season, or anywhere close," Rapoport said .

What it Really Means

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos' timeline for Nix has been disrupted. He's not going to be available for OTAs or minicamp, which is not the biggest deal on its face.

The bigger issue is the unexpected timeline-altering setback after hearing nothing but good things from the team about Nix's recovery for three months. Remember all the talk about him being "ahead of schedule?" It makes this thing feel more unsteady, less certain now.

However, from what we're hearing, Nix will be available for most, if not all, of training camp. Provided there isn't another unexpected setback.

Nix will still be around Broncos HQ during OTAs. The team isn't even going to hit the grass for any on-field football activities until June. All of May is going to be in-the-building stuff: team meetings, lifting, strength and conditioning, etc.

When the Broncos take to the field in June, Nix won't be out there, which will give more reps to Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger. And without that third quarterback arm, the Broncos will now have to seriously consider bringing in another signal-caller, even if it's just as a kind of "camp arm," to run the third-team offense and ensure those receivers get enough work.

It would be good to hear from Nix or the Broncos on this subject, but aside from Justin Simmons's retirement announcement from Dove Valley on Wednesday, I doubt we're going to hear or see much activity at team headquarters relative to the media with the NFL draft officially in the books .

The Broncos will host their rookie minicamp May 8-10. It wouldn't be a shock if they invite a quarterback in for a tryout or even sign a guy here pretty soon. They'll need to, frankly.

There's no need to go out and sign a bigger name, like Aaron Rodgers, as Nix will be back for training camp and beyond. But if there is another bump in the road of Nix's recovery, the Broncos might have to start thinking that way for 2026.

Let's hope that it doesn't come to that.

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