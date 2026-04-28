Broncos’ 14 UDFA Signings: Full Breakdown & Top Names

Even before the NFL draft is over, teams start calling players to gauge their interest in signing as priority free agents.

This year, the Denver Broncos had three of the final 11 picks in the draft, including the last two, so they could really work the undrafted market by taking players they were strongly interested in who may not have signed with them.

In the end, the Broncos made seven draft picks and have reportedly signed 14 college free agents . The Broncos have a rich undrafted history, with at least one making the 53-man roster out of camp in 21 of the past 22 seasons.

These players may not be well known among Broncos fans, so today, we're going to dig into what they bring to the team and evaluate their chances of making the roster. Remember, their respective roster outlooks might not look so good right now, but that can change based on how they perform in training camp and preseason.

Kolbe Katsis | WR | Northern Arizona

Katsis has 4.43speed and was reportedly a favorite of Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi for his return ability. Katsis had 18 kick returns in 2025, averaging 29.1 yards per attempt, including one for a touchdown.

The speed is there to be a threat on offense, but Katsis is a project player at receiver. Even so, he is an under-the-radar player with his chances to make the roster as a returner, as the Broncos need someone to pair with Marvin Mims Jr.

Chances: 6%

Dane Key | WR | Nebraska

The Broncos seem pretty set at receiver, as they're six deep with Lil’Jordan Humphrey as the last one, but they could cut down on the position to go with more tight ends, which makes Key's path to the roster tough.

He is a capable receiver, but his lack of special teams ability works against him and is the difference between him and Katsis. Key has enough to work with to develop on the practice squad if he shows enough, and having his brother Devon Key on the roster could help him.

Chances: 3%

Joseph Manjack IV | WR | TCU

Manjack stands at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, and is more of a possession receiver than a big body or speedster threat. His route running is solid, but he is hurt by limited special teams experience.

Manjack is a player competing for a practice squad spot and would have to excel in camp to make a push for a spot on the roster in a deep receiver room. The lack of returning ability hurts his chances, as that's where there may be an opening for another receiver.

Chances: 2%

Cam Ross | WR | Virginia

Ross is a small-gadget-type receiver with returner experience. The Broncos seem to be hunting for someone to pair with Mims, and maybe eventually replace him.

There isn’t much there with Ross on offense outside of a gadget role, but he has some good tape as a returner with his speed and vision that could help his chances of sneaking onto the roster.

Chances: 6%

Sean Brown | WR | Charlotte

Brown is a tall receiver who stretches the field well with his leaping ability and enough speed to press vertically. He has almost no special teams experience, which, again, makes it more difficult for him to sneak onto the roster.

However, Browb is a toolsy developmental guy for offense that could potentially find a spot on the practice squad.

Chances: 1%

Taurean York | LB | Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The fan favorite has a tough road to make the roster. He is 5-foot-10 and plays at 215-220 pounds, which would be fine if he had speed and range to cover, but he is a downhill linebacker.

York sorts through the trash well to get to the ball, but he can’t take on blocks and can get locked down when he does get engaged. The Broncos not only drafted a better version with more turnover potential in Red Murdock , but they also have Levelle Bailey and Jordan Turner, who are the same type of linebacker, with the latter having more stack-backer ability than the rest.

Chances: 5%

Luke Basso | LS | Oregon

The Broncos have had their long snapper for a while (Mitchell Fraboni), but it never hurts to bring in competition and see if you can get cheaper at the position without a drop off. Now, I don't scout long snappers, so if Rizzi says this guy is worth the shot, let's trust that he is.

Chances: 3%

Dasan McCullough | OLB | Nebraska

McCullough would need to make massive strides to have a chance, as he is an undersized pass-rush specialist with all the tools and no technique. He is quick and fast, and explosive off the snap, so you might be able to develop him into a rotational depth piece, but he is a multi-year project.

Chances: 1%

Tyler Miller | OT | Iowa State

Over the past few years, the Broncos have had a type of undrafted free-agent tackle: they have the size and physical tools, but are a moldable ball of clay from a technical standpoint. That's Miller, who is 6-foot-8, 325 pounds, with over 34-inch arms and is a good athlete for his size.

However, Miller is still raw as a player, which is concerning for someone with almost 3,500 snaps played in five years.

Chances: 1%

Gavin Oretega | OL | Weber State

Ortega is an interesting one as his tape is solid, and he has good size, especially for a guard, and capable movement skills. If he can adjust to the NFL speed, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land a spot on the practice squad to allow the Broncos time to keep working with him, but he seems like a long shot to make it on the roster this year.

Chances: 1%

Parker Robertson | S | Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State safety Parker Robertson (8) intercepts a pass against the Arizona Wildcats. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Robertson is a smaller, quicker safety with good range on the back end who can drop down into the slot if needed. His tackling is an issue and will need to be a focus of development, as well as his downhill angles, but his coverage range isn’t something that can be taught.

Chances: 1%

Will Wright | CB | Tennessee

Wright projects inside at nickel and will be competing for a practice squad spot with Reese Taylor, as Ja’Quan McMillian and Jahdae Barron sit above them. Wright has enough coverage versatility to handle zone and man coverages, but his lack of size is a serious issue when you turn on his tape.

Chances: 1%

Brent Austin | CB | California

Austin has a good range in coverage, is a more than capable athlete on the boundary, and has plenty of ball skills to be a threat. He's a bit thin and does have issues with physicality, which hurts against the run and when making tackles.

There may actually be a brighter future for Austin if he moves to safety or inside to nickel than if he tries to last as a boundary corner.

Chances: 5%

Ahmari Harvey | CB | Georgia Tech

Harvey has good instincts, awareness, and football IQ, but he doesn’t have the best length or athleticism. The lack of athleticism shows up on tape consistently.

Harvey might project best inside at nickel, and with him, Austin, and Wright all looking better in the slot, it might be telling of McMillian's future.

Chances: 2%

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