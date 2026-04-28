Broncos' Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

The Denver Broncos added some intriguing talent late in the 2026 NFL draft. When it comes to figuring out which late-round picks have the best shot of making the roster, I suppose it would be helpful to define "late-round."

Generally, we're talking about Rounds 5-7, and this time around, the Broncos drafted more than one late-round player with a good shot at making the 53-man roster. It won't be easy, as the Broncos have one of the deeper and more talented rosters in the NFL.

Two picks come to mind right off the bat. Let's analyze them both.

Round 5: Justin Joly | TE

Joly was a third-round-caliber player who had fallen in the fifth. The Broncos saw an opportunity to upgrade the tight end room, so they traded up to land him in Round 5 , giving up pick No. 182 in the move.

Joly is a pass-catcher first, but his frame could stand to add some additional muscle for power, and what he lacks in technical understanding as a blocker, he tries to make up for with his willingness. The Broncos will work to build his NFL body and teach him the proper technique, but out of the gates, he'll be used as a 'move' tight end, much like Evan Engram.

Of all these late-round picks the Broncos made, Joly's roster outlook is pretty close to sure-fire, unless he shows up to training camp completely disinterested and unready to work his tail off. That'll be the day. After all, the "make-up" is a big part of why the Broncos draft a given prospect, and Joly already checked that box.

Round 7: Red Murdock | LB

September 21, 2024, Dekalb, Il, USA: Sept 21, 2024 DeKalb, Illinois, USA: Northern Illinois ETHAN HAMPTON (2) runs as Buffalo s RED MURDOCK (2) defends during the Mid-American Conference opener. Buffalo won, 23-20. | Rich Bamman / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Murdock was this year's Mr. Irrelevant — the last player taken in the NFL draft. He may have come dangerously close to falling out of the draft, and while there are reasons for that, don't get it twisted; he's an NFL-caliber player who simply needs a little coaching to thrive at the next level.

Out of the box, Murdock is a downhill monster with excellent instincts. He's predatory in his pursuit of the ball, not just as a guy looking to stop forward progress and tackle, but as a linebacker looking to take the ball away.

Murdock left the college football ranks with the most career forced fumbles in FBS history , breaking Khalil Mack's previously long-held record of 16. Murdock had 17, and considering that he also shared an alma mater with Mack (Buffalo) and broke his record, I'd call those good harbingers.

Current Roster Situation

By virtue of their abilities alone, these two have a good shot at making the 53-man roster this year, but they both also have a favorable situation with their respective depth charts. At tight end, the Broncos brought back Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins on cheap one-year deals, but nothing in these contracts will preclude the team from waiving one to make room for Joly.

Once you get past Engram and Adam Trautman, the tight end depth chart is wide open. That's good news for Joly and his fellow draft classmate, Dallen Bentley, who was drafted in Round 7 right before Murdock.

At linebacker, there's Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, and the newly transitioned Jonah Elliss, which leaves that fourth and final roster spot wide-open. Murdock will be competing with Levelle Bailey, Karene Reid, and Jordan Turner for that fourth spot on the 53-man roster, all of whom are recent undrafted free agents.

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