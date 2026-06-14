Broncos May Have Already Found Marvin Mims Jr.'s Return Partner

Marvin Mims Jr. is one of the NFL’s elite returners. However, the Denver Broncos’ two-time All-Pro missed time last year with a concussion, which severely impacted the team’s return game.

Mims is now entering a contract year , and while there’s reason to believe the Broncos will find a way to extend him, there are few certainties in the NFL. The Broncos’ front office must have contingencies in place in the event it doesn’t happen, whether due to unforeseen obstacles or failed negotiations.

Finding returner talent in the 2026 draft class was a priority for the Broncos. After the draft, Denver signed multiple college free agents with some NFL returner upside in special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi’s estimation.

The Broncos signed wide receivers Kolbe Katsis and Cameron Ross after the draft, while adding running back Jonah Coleman in the third round , who also has some returner experience. Rizzi spoke to the third-phase potential of these rookies after Thursday’s OTA practice.

“That was a big focus during the draft process. I think George Paton and our scouting staff did a phenomenal job identifying ways for players to make a veteran roster like ours,” Rizzi said. “Return value was a huge part of that discussion. You look at Kolbe, Cam Ross, and even Jonah Coleman, who returned some kicks in college. Players who can bring value in that area are going to be extremely valuable.”

Incumbent Options & Newcomers

Denver Broncos wide receiver Michael Bandy (83) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When Mims went down last season, the Broncos relied on practice squad wide receiver Michael Bandy to return punts, with running backs Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin on kick returns. The results were lackluster, with Bandy even muffing a punt, fumbling a possession away. Cornerback Riley Moss was the emergency punt returner while Mims was sidelined.

“Last year, there were times when Marvin missed games, and we had to look at other options, whether that was someone on the practice squad or elsewhere on the roster,” Rizzi said.

It’s worth mentioning that new Broncos wideout Jaylen Waddle has dynamic return experience. But he would be a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option only, considering how important he is to the Broncos’ offensive destiny in 2026 and beyond.

“Jaylen Waddle was a pretty good returner in his day as well, even though he didn't do much of it recently in Miami,” Rizzi said.

When pressed on whether Rizzi has any plans on using Waddle in the third phase, the veteran coach pumped the brakes.

“I don't know if we're there quite yet, but he's certainly a guy I loved coming out as a returner,” Rizzi said.

Mims Returns

As it stands, the Broncos are in great shape. It’s not easy to come by an All-Pro returner, and the Broncos have one for at least one more season, barring a trade.

However, because the kick return game requires two viable options, one of these undrafted rookies has a chance at making the roster. If not the 53, the practice squad, because the Broncos can play the gameday elevation game to make use of their returner ability.

“The more players you have on the roster who can do it, the better,” Rizzi said. “You need two guys back there on kick returns now, so for me, the more candidates, the better.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the returner competition shapes up this summer. The Broncos have one of the NFL’s most sterling undrafted resumes, with an undrafted rookie making their 53-man roster in 21 of the past 22 seasons.

Player to Watch

Keep an eye on Katsis. At Northern Arizona last year, he led the Big Sky Conference with 30.6 yards per kick return, including a 100-yarder that he took to the house.

The Katsis signing was a Rizzi move, in the same way that punter Jeremy Crawshaw was last year as a sixth-round draft pick. What Rizzi wants, the Broncos seem to accommodate.

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