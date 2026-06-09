How Marvin Mims is Angling for a New Contract with Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims has changed agency representation ahead of a potential walk year with the organization.

Industry giant Athletes First announced Monday that it is welcoming Mims as its newest client, who was previously represented by the lesser-known Ballengee Group.

A 2023 second-round pick, Mims has accounted for 98 receptions for 1,202 yards and eight touchdowns across 48 career appearances in Denver, including 13 starts. He's mostly functioned in a gadget capacity under head coach (and now-former offensive playcaller) Sean Payton.

Mims' real value has come on the proverbial third side of the ball — special teams — where he's developed into one of the league's best returnmen, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods in both 2023 and 2024. He finished last season as the NFL punt return yards leader.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal, set to pay $5.767 million in base salary while counting roughly $6.120 million against the salary cap.

Mims revealed in May that he's yet to discuss an extension with the Broncos.

"Not really," he told reporters. "I mean, it's been weird because... So I've been basically just showing up every day. Really, talks and discussions, personally, I haven't had [them]. Maybe with my agent."

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What This Means

Judging by the time and Mims' prior remarks, it's fairly obvious that he decided to swap agents to hopefully accelerate contract talks with the Broncos, who to this point have appeared unwilling to engage. Perhaps he blames his ex-agency for that.

To be sure, however, the team is also dragging its feet with several other walk-year players, including cornerback Riley Moss and safety Brandon Jones. It's wait-and-see mode for all. (Everyone except for Patrick Surtain II, that is.)

Mims certainly has a case to be paid. He's an invaluable special-teamer as well as an explosive receiving threat who's consistently risen to the challenge whenever his number is called. One might argue he deserves both a financial and playing-time investment.

"There’s depth at that room. There are things that the guys do very well. Our job is to find those strengths and put them in those positions," Payton told reporters last week. "He [Waddle] has been a great addition, and we’re just getting started.”

But after the Broncos acquired Jaylen Waddle to pair with Courtland Sutton, combined with the presence of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant, questions were raised about Mims' long-term viability with the franchise.

Is he ultimately dispensable? Or will Denver pony up to lock down another of its homegrown studs?

That question will be resolved soon enough.

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