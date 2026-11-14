Broncos Midseason Awards: MVP, Breakout Star, and Biggest Disappointment

The NFL put the Denver Broncos' bye week at an ideal spot, about as close to halfway through the season as is possible in a 17-game campaign.

The Broncos are 7-2 entering Week 10's bye, leading the AFC West. They're favored to win the division , though one or two slip-ups down the stretch could change that, and the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed is still very much on the table.

The bye has offered us a chance to breathe and take a deep dive into the Broncos, from cumulative player grades to rookie report cards and five warning signs . Today is a day for superlatives, though; we're handing out midseason awards to the deserving Broncos, and there's been plenty of sample size to feel confident about each one.

Let's start with the most important award.

MVP: Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix high-fives fans after beating the Chiefs at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know, I know. Nix has had a weird campaign, returning from the broken ankle that ended his 2025 season and torpedoed the Broncos' championship ambitions on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. He doesn't rank highly in any of the common quarterback stats, and most of the advanced analytics aren't kind to him.

However, Nix remains the Broncos' most valuable player. Even amid a step-back of a third season, without him, this team's outlook would immediately fall into the gutter, just as we saw in the AFC championship game last year.

Nix was bad at times against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks, but as a thought exercise, imagine how those games would have shaken out if Jarrett Stidham had been the quarterback. Yeah. That's right. Denver loses all three of those games without Nix.

Even amid his early-season struggles, the one thing that no one could take away from Nix is his clutch-time excellence. There isn't a better NFL quarterback when the chips are down, and that clutch-time will to win is a big reason why the Broncos were able to weather their early-season gauntlet of a schedule.

CHUNK PLAY MARVIN MIMS JR.



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Since Week 7, Nix has been improving by leaps and bounds. His confidence is back, and he's no longer so painfully hesitant in his decision-making. In fact, he's hunting with the football again .

There's every reason to believe that Nix's upward momentum will continue coming out of the bye. He wanted to be peaking at the right time, and the stars are aligning for the Broncos to get the best possible version of their young franchise quarterback down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaylen Waddle | WR

Jaylen Waddle celebrates a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waddle hasn't exactly been an off-the-charts producer, but he's been the Broncos' most important non-quarterback player on offense. Amid Nix's early slump, Waddle bided his time, finding ways to make an impact in Denver's low-percentage passing attack.

But even when the ball doesn't go his way, or isn't intended to go his way, Waddle's presence on the field has changed the math for opposing defenses. It has opened things up for other players, and will continue to do so as the Broncos' schedule opens up down the stretch.

Jaylen Waddle gets his first big play as a Bronco! 🐧



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Waddle has dealt with some minor injuries and he suffered a concussion in Week 9, but he's appeared in all nine games, leading the team with 30 receptions on 52 targets for 337 yards and two touchdowns. He's also made some big plays on two-point conversions, without which, the Broncos don't come back in two of their one-score victories this season.

The Broncos don't have any buyer's remorse after giving up a first- and third-round pick to acquire Waddle. He's just getting started.

Defensive Player of the Year: Zach Allen | DL

Zach Allen hits Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen is in the middle of perhaps his best season as a pro, which is saying something, given that he's been an All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, and was a first-team selection last year.

Allen is near the top of the NFL in pass-rushing metrics, including quarterback pressures, and his 4.5 sacks are tied with Nik Bonitto for the team lead. Allen affects the quarterback on every snap, commanding double teams, which frees up other guys to make plays. He even blocked a field-goal attempt in Week 4.

He makes his own fair share of plays, even against double teams because Allen is just that good. Against the run, he's one of the NFL's best interior defenders, too. He's just an all-around elite player at the point of attack. Without him, this defense wouldn't be nearly as formidable.

Rookie of the Year: Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman gets ready to lower his shoulder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only two of Denver's 2026 draft picks have actually seen the field this season, but Coleman has easily been the club's top rookie. That's saying something, given that he missed four games on injured reserve with an ankle sprain.

In four of the five games he's dressed for, Coleman has touched the ball and has been a key contributor. In fact, the Broncos haven't lost a game yet in which Coleman has touched the ball, so Sean Payton may want to remember that.

Coleman has 47 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a team-high 4.1 yards per attempt. He's also caught 13 passes for 128 yards and six first downs.

JONAH COLEMAN DOWN TO THE 4



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As the Broncos' new RB1, the sky is the limit for Coleman, especially if Payton is able to get to the bottom of the offensive line's blocking issues, as promised to do during the bye. It's a pretty distant thought, but with eight games left to go, the rookie still has the chance to rush for 1,000 yards, though it will take the O-line stepping its game up significantly.

Most Improved Player: Que Robinson | OLB

Que Robinson celebrates vs. the Seahawks. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Wide receiver Pat Bryant may have been my choice here, were it not for his missing four games with an ankle injury. He's been a tremendous player for this offense and has taken some big steps forward since his rookie year.

What Bryant and Robinson have in common is they're both in Year 2. Robinson has appeared in every game thus far — another illustration of his improvement, given that he was a healthy scratch in 11 games as a rookie — and without him, I'm not sure Denver would have been able to weather Jonathon Cooper's absence so successfully.

Robinson has 28 tackles (12 solo), three tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery, and a tipped pass. He's tied for third on the team with 25 pressures, despite not being a starter.

Zach Allen leads the pass rush 😤



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The Broncos love Cooper, but given his off-field drama and cost, if the team was of a mind to move on in 2027, Robinson's emergence would likely be a big reason why. The 2025 fourth-round pick out of Alabama has been an absolute stud in Year 2.

Biggest Surprise: O-Line's Regression

Luke Wattenberg gets ready to snap the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a bit of a cheat because it's not an individual player, but the Broncos' offensive line was billed as the NFL's best unit entering the 2026 season. Alas, this O-line has been far from it.

Nix faced the most pressure of his career through the first six weeks of the season, and the Broncos still haven't been able to generate at reliable run game, Coleman's emergence notwithstanding. The presence of All-Pro tandem Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz hasn't been enough to elevate the unit, not with center Luke Wattenberg and right tackle Mike McGlinchey playing so poorly.

The Broncos have a lot of money tied up in Wattenberg and McGlinchey, which is why fans shouldn't expect any personnel changes over the bye, even though Payton threatened it earlier this week . Left guard Ben Powers has gotten a lot of grief from fans this season, but he hasn't been the biggest culprit in the O-line's blocking inefficiencies, and has taken on more responsibility to cover for Wattenberg's foibles.

The continuity Denver has maintained up front is rare, fielding the same starting five for the third straight year, but the O-line, as a unit, hasn't been able to capitalize on it. There's time yet, though. Let's hope the Broncos are able to get to the bottom of the problem during the bye.

Biggest Disappointment: J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins walks off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he was healthy last year, Dobbins was one of the NFL's best, most efficient running backs. He missed the final seven games and the playoffs with a Lisfranc injury, but the Broncos were so impressed with him that they re-signed him to a two-year, $16 million extension, which represented a 4x raise.

Alas, Dobbins just hasn't been the same player. Whether that's the cumulative effect of the three major injuries he's suffered as a pro, or whether he's still in the recovery process from last year's foot injury, is impossible to say. But he's far from the net-positive we saw last year.

Dobbins still leads the team in rushing, with 324 yards and three touchdowns on 98 attempts, but his 3.3 yards-per-carry average is a career-low. Now, he has suffered from the O-line's blocking issues, but unlike Coleman, Dobbins hasn't been able to create for himself, and still find ways to pick up positive yardage.

There's a reason why Dobbins's role as RB1 has steadily given way to Coleman. The rookie has outearned him in snap share and touches since returning from IR in Week 7.

Ahead of last Tuesday's NFL deadline, Dobbins's name was floated in some trade talks, which is a pretty good window into how the Broncos view him halfway through the season. He wasn't traded, obviously, but despite Payton saying recently that Dobbins is still "a big part" of what the Broncos are doing, the run game's outlook is now dependent on Coleman.

Unsung Hero: Malcolm Roach | DL

Malcolm Roach reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He hasn't started any games this season, but Roach has done yeoman's work up front. The Broncos let John Franklin-Myers depart in free agency, due in large part to their confidence in Roach.

Roach hasn't let them down. He's totaled 25 tackles (15 solo), five tackles for a loss, four sacks, and four batted passes. Roach's 25 pressures are tied with Robinson for the third-most on the team, behind only Allen and Bonitto.

With Eyioma Uwazurike on IR for at least three more games, the Broncos will be relying on Roach even more. In Tennessee, Franklin-Myers has half the tackle production and less than half of Roach's sacks, despite starting eight games this season.

The Broncos aren't ruing their decisions, suffice it to say.

Clutch Performer of the Year: Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix celebrates a go-ahead touchdown against the Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can tip our cap to other clutch-time performers like Bonitto, Talanoa Hufanga, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Wil Lutz, but Nix takes the cake. There's no better quarterback in the fourth quarter than Nix.

His late-game performances agains the Jaguars, Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Carolina Panthers directly led to wins. What's that? Five of the Broncos' seven wins thus far?

"I almost skimmed his head again."@BoNix10 loves throwing passes that whiz right past defenders 🎯 @InsideTheNFL pic.twitter.com/UxFsREkPIn — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 5, 2026

Sure, we'd all love to see Nix play more like that in the first three quarters, but the last three games have seen him take big steps in that direction.

Second-Half Breakout Candidate: Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could be Coleman here just as easily, but there's an argument that the rookie has already had his breakout. Bryant has only been back from IR for one game, and in that contest, he led the team with 56 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Bo Nix's 2nd TD pass of the game goes to Pat Bryant!



DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wYsZP7pChU — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

Waddle will be back after the bye; Courtland Sutton has begun to build up a head of steam after his quiet start to the season, but Bryant is poised to take another big leap forward down the stretch. As Nix continues to climb toward his second-half peak, watch for Bryant to play a big part in helping him get there.

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