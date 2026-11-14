Broncos Rookie Report Card at the Bye: The Hits, Misses, and Surprises

The 7-2 Denver Broncos are on bye this week. And given how the NFL placed Denver's bye about as close to the season's halfway point as it gets, it's a perfect opportunity for evaluation.

We've already covered the Broncos' player grades at the bye , with nine weeks of data to factor in, and we've also scrutinized GM George Paton's top extension candidates . Today, it's time for a Broncos rookie report card at the bye, including a grade.

Let's get into it.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Grade: A

Jonah Coleman looks to turn the corner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until last week, Coleman was the only Broncos rookie with meaningful playing time. The Broncos made seven draft picks last spring, and four of them — including Coleman — made the 53-man roster.

Coleman has been active for five games this season, but he didn't touch the ball in his first-ever game, which was Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 2, the rookie suffered an ankle injury on his first career touch, and though he exited the game for a spell, he returned to play a key role in scoring the go-ahead touchdown and grind out the clock against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That ankle injury turned out to be more severe than it seemed, and the Broncos placed Coleman on injured reserve. After four weeks, though, the rookie was ready to go, so the Broncos activated him for their road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Coleman carried the ball nine times for 54 yards in Arizona and caught two passes for 15 yards. That game set a new precedent in the Broncos' backfield, with the rookie outearning J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in snaps and touches.

It's been that way ever since. Coleman is the Broncos' new RB1. He has totaled 191 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries (4.1 avg), with 13 receptions for 128 yards. He's made a big impact in every game in which he's touched the ball.

Despite swirling rumors linking the Broncos to the running back trade market , the team stood pat at the deadline because of Coleman's emergence. With veterans J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey (when he returns from IR in Week 13) behind him, Coleman is poised to play a major role in the Broncos' offense down the stretch.

Coleman's four-week stint on IR is the only reason he doesn't get an A+ at the bye.

Tyler Onyedim | DL | Grade: C

Tyler Onyedim looks on from training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being the Broncos' highest draft pick this year (Round 3), Onyedim was a healthy scratch for two months, until finally getting to dress last week against the Carolina Panthers. He played 10 snaps , finishing with a tackle and a forced fumble, and was the Broncos' highest-graded run defender of the day, per Pro Football Focus.

Given how badly the Broncos have struggled against the run this season, it makes you wonder why they waited so long to dress Onyedim. He was one of the 2026 draft class' top run-defending defensive tackles, and he proved exactly why in his first career game.

It May have taken an injury to Eyioma Uwazurike to spark some change at Broncos HQ, but here's to hoping the team has realized that Onyedim is perfectly capable of contributing. If this team stands a chance at making another deep playoff run, this defense has to get better against the run in a hurry, and Onyedim can help it do just that.

Onyedim would have a higher grade if he'd seen the field more. He gets a passing grade, for now, but I expect far more to come.

Kage Casey | OL | Grade: N/A

Kage Casey looks on with the Boise State Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Casey made the 53-man roster, but is yet to dress for a game. He's viewed as the future at left guard, but with Ben Powers on the final year of his contract, the Broncos seem content to let him finish out the season.

However, head coach Sean Payton hinted that personnel changes up front could be coming over the bye, but it's unlikely to be Powers. Casey was impressive during the preseason, playing both guard spots, and if the Broncos decided to look his way, I'd be encouraged about his outlook.

Alas, I doubt it happens. Even if the Broncos made a change at left guard, Matt Peart would likely be the next guy into the fray. Unless they have to, Payton's Broncos don't love playing rookies, especially in the trenches, but Casey has a bright future beyond 2026.

Dallen Bentley | TE | Grade: N/A

Dallen Bentley works through a drill with Adam Trautman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Casey, Bentley has been a healthy scratch all year long. He was the fourth and final tight end to make the roster, and so far, he's remained in developmental mode as the Broncos play veterans Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, and Nate Adkins.

Bentley is much closer to seeing the field than Casey, though. All it would take is one injury ahead of him on the depth chart, and the Broncos would have to dress Bentley.

Time will tell, but the Broncos like their seventh-round tight end out of Utah a lot. He didn't do much during the preseason besides block, but he earned a spot on the roster, beating out fifth-round tight end Justin Joly, who was waived and claimed by the Miami Dolphins.

Kolbe Katsis | WR/R | Grade: C+

Kolbe Katsis warms up. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Katsis didn't make the 53-man roster out of camp, but he was retained on the practice squad. In Week 3, with Marvin Mims Jr. injured, the Broncos elevated Katsis for a key home tilt vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

The undrafted rookie had quite the NFL debut, returning three punts for 39 yards and four kickoffs for 107 yards. Katsis's 146 total return yards were the most by a returner making his debut in franchise history.

If that's not a positive harbinger for what the future could hold for Katsis, I don't know what is. That being said, the Broncos haven't elevated him since then, as Mims has managed to stay healthy, though the veteran returner is having a career-low year.

There's a reason why the Broncos loved Katsis after the draft, making him a priority free-agent signing. His presence could explain, in part, why the Broncos have yet to extend Mims.

Like Onyedim, Katsis only has one game under his belt, but he set franchise records, so he's at a C+. Still too small of a sample size to justify a higher grade.

Brent Austin | CB | Grade: N/A

Brent Austin listens to Sean Payton on the sideline. | Rich von Biberstein / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Undrafted out of Cal, Austin competed in camp and the preseason and earned a spot on the practice squad. He was elevated for Week 5's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and while he didn't see the field on defense or special teams, the Broncos like him a lot.

Austin is very physical for his size and has a nose for the ball. The Broncos have prioritize the first-year Sean Fresch Jr. of late, when it comes to practice-squad elevations, mainly due to his returner versatility.

At this point, Austin is angling for a futures contract after this season, which would buy him another opportunity to compete in training camp next year in hopes of making the 53-man roster.

Austin was elevated for a game, but he did not see the field, so he remains ungradable.

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