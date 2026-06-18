Broncos Minicamp Rookie Stock Report: Who's Up, Who's Down

The Denver Broncos' offseason training program is in the books. Now we enter the six-week NFL summer.

Some call this period 'the NFL desert' because it's the driest period on the calendar. If a team is fortunate, nothing happens; no player gets into off-the-field trouble. At best, perhaps the quarterback organizes a passing camp, but that's about it.

The Broncos will spend the initial portion of the summer moving from their old facility of 30-plus years to the new state-of-the-art facility the Walton-Penner ownership group bankrolled to completion.

With minicamp in the books, though, we take stock of where things stand. We've already covered the biggest winners and losers from minicamp , so now, we're doing a stock-up, stock-down look at the Broncos' draft class.

Disclaimer: With many of these rookies, there hasn't been enough meat on the bone to fairly render a stock report, but this article is more about illustrating the trajectory these players are on. Just remember, though, the battle has only just begun. This early, there are no absolutes.

Tyler Onyedim | DL | Stock Up

Onyedim has looked more than ready for his NFL opportunity. The Broncos need to get him signed, by the way.

With the No. 98 jersey, you'd be forgiven for mistaking Onyedim for John Franklin-Myers at times, if you didn't know any better. Onyedim looked very good in minicamp, creating disruption up front. When Zach Allen, an All-Pro, praises a rookie for already having a pro's mindset, I take some stock in his words.

So far, so good. We'll really see what's what when the pads go on in training camp, but in the minicamp non-contact format, the Broncos' first pick in the 2026 draft looked good.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Stock Up

Coleman had several plays during minicamp in team drills. He looked like a decisive runner with the ball in his hands and showcased his hands and receiving chops, too, scoring a nice touchdown through the air.

' As advertised ' is the best way to describe Coleman. He looked NFL-ready as a draft prospect, and so far, he's lived up to that perception. The pads going on, again, will be the next big litmus test for the rookie fourth-rounder.

Kage Casey | OL | Stock Static

There wasn't much that jumped out about Casey in minicamp, but the same is true about all of Denver's offensive linemen. Much of that is due, again, to the non-contact format of minicamp, but even though his stock is static, I'd say he's done well so far.

Justin Joly | TE | Stock Up

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with tight end Justin Joly at rookie minicamp. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Joly looked solid as a pass-catcher. He may have lacked big plays, but as a receiving tight end, he looked the part. When the ball found him, he caught it.

It will be interesting to see where Joly's blocking chops stand when the pads go on. His roster outlook is already high, but if he can show some progress as a blocker this summer, he'll be a lock.

Miles Scott | S | Stock Down

Sean Payton said on Wednesday that he's anxious to see how the Broncos' safety competition shakes out this summer. Through four practices open to the media, including the two minicamp sessions, the seventh-round safety didn't really stand out.

Scott has an opportunity to make the roster, but he's battling with three guys who've earned roster spots in the NFL, so he's going to have to start making some plays if he's going to capitalize and avoid the practice squad at best or the street at worst. Scott is going to have to turn it on in training camp.

Dallen Bentley | TE | Stock Down

Bentely hasn't had any obvious miscues but he hasn't stood out in any way either. As a seventh-round tight end, that's not ideal.

At the same time, though, the minicamp format gives Bentley the benefit of the doubt, especially as a blocker. We won't know where his chops stand in that arena until the pads go on, but with four incumbent veterans ahead of him on the depth chart, plus Joly, not to mention Caleb Lohner (perhaps), Bentley will need to draw some positive attention to himself in training camp. It could come as a blocker.

Red Murdock | LB | Stock Static

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

There's nothing to write home about with Murdock yet, and the only reason he avoids the stock-down label is that he around the ball a lot. That's his calling card as a linebacker: ball production.

Murdock is the all-time leader in forced fumbles in the FBS, punching out 17 balls during his decorated career at Buffalo. Now on a defense that struggled to take the ball away last season, his ball-hawk mindset could come in handy.

As a front-seven player, though, the pads going on will tell the tale on Murdock. We'll know more in training camp, but generally speaking, I would say so far, so good for this year's Mr. Irrelevant.

This happened in OTAs, but if J.K. Dobbins has to get after Murdock for being a bit too enthusiastic in a non-contact practice format, I take it as a positive harbinger. We're talking about a linebacker, after all.

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