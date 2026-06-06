Broncos Rookie Receives Tough Love From J.K. Dobbins

The Denver Broncos not only re-signed veteran running back J.K. Dobbins, but they also gave him a 4x raise. Dobbins led the Broncos in rushing last season, though he missed the final seven games with a Lisfranc injury, on a contract that paid him $2 million.

In March, the Broncos re-signed Dobbins to a two-year, $16 million deal with $8 million guaranteed. Head coach Sean Payton later said that getting Dobbins back was " a priority above all others ."

Fast forward to OTAs, and Dobbins was a full participant in Week 1's practices, leading a running back room that has been slightly reshaped by the draft with the arrival of fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman.

In OTAs, Dobbins was his usual vocal self, jumping on Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock for unintentionally knocking down wide receiver Michael Bandy. As 9NEWS ' Mike Klis described , Dobbins could be heard giving Murdock "the business" from "25 yards away."

Lesson learned, rook. The message: We're grown men out here with mouths to feed. Let's not get carried away, and let's make sure we take care of each other.

Murdock could have a bright future ahead of him. As a rookie seventh-rounder, he was the last pick of the 2026 NFL draft, exiting the college ranks as the FBS' all-time leader in forced fumbles .

Murdock is an intense player. But as in all things, there's a time and a place.

Compound Multiplier

Following Thursday's practice, Payton again described Dobbins as a "compound multiplier," noting that his impact stretches beyond what he does as a ball-carrier on the field.

“He was a big part of our success a year ago. I think, certainly, where we’re at with that running back room today, we feel like is further along than maybe when we first got here. So he’s one of those compound multipliers," Payton said of Dobbins. "There’s so much that he brings... You usually hear him before you see him in there, probably sometimes out here. (Laughs) He’s a tremendous teammate, and yes, I’m glad he’s with us.”

Injury History

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The only drawback with Dobbins is his injury history. It's difficult to classify him as anything but injury-prone, as he's missed multiple games in every season since entering the league in 2020 as a Baltimore Ravens second-round pick.

The NFL season has gotten longer in recent years, going from 16 to 17 games. However, the way the Broncos have reshaped the running back room over the past two offseasons, with the arrival of RJ Harvey and Coleman, could give Dobbins a better chance of staying healthy throughout the long campaign.

"I think this, though," Payton said. "I think if you just take [running] backs around the league and you understand the length... The season is not getting any shorter; it’s getting longer."

Touch Share

Last year, Dobbins averaged roughly 15 carries per game. The big injury came in Week 10, and he was lost for the season. Up to that point, he'd produced 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

With Harvey expected to take some steps in Year 2 and Coleman being an ideal first and second-down insurance policy, perhaps Dobbins's touch share diminishes slightly to, say, something like 10 carries per game, depending on the opponent. Harvey and Coleman would split those additional carries, which could only help preserve Dobbins.

The Broncos' inability to run the ball down the stretch and into the playoffs without Dobbins proved to be an Achilles' heel. The team managed to survive it, up until the AFC championship game, thanks to great defensive play and Bo Nix's clutch performances, but the Broncos knew it was a vulnerability.

That's why re-signing Dobbins was the top priority, as was finding the right running back in the draft. Coleman himself has already previewed the Broncos' rushing attack as a " three-headed monster ," and that's likely how it'll shake out, health willing.

The Takeaway

Dobbins had to put Murdock on blast, but that was it. Given what we know of Dobbins's leadership style, he'll likely go out of his way to smooth things over with Murdock behind closed doors and mentor him to some extent, so there are no hard feelings.

Dobbins is a true leader and, as Payton said, "a tremendous teammate." Holding each other accountable is important in the NFL, and sometimes it takes a veteran to help a younger player understand that. It can only help make Murdock a better linebacker and pro.

As for the injury concerns, Dobbins has been adament that his " unfortunate stuff " is behind him and that this is the going to be the season that he finally avoids the worst of the injury bug. Fingers crossed.

At least this time, though, the Broncos have a good insurance policy.

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