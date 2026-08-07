Broncos Rookie Stock Report: Some Picks Are Already Surprising

The Denver Broncos' rookie class doesn't have it easy.

With how stacked Denver's roster is, it's tough for any draft pick, regardless of pedigree, to feel 100% confident about making this squad. This year, the Broncos didn't make a first- or second-round draft pick, so their third-, fourth-, and fifth-rounders have taken on more of the scrutiny that rookies drafted in the premium rounds normally would.

The Broncos made seven selections in the 2026 NFL draft and signed a class of college free agents . A little more than a week into training camp, what have we seen from this rookie group overall?

Let's break it down.

Tyler Onyedim | DL | Round 3 | Stock: Up

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (98) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Onyedim was one of the best run-defending defensive tackles in this draft class, and that has helped him to hit the ground running in camp. With how strong the Broncos are at the top of this depth chart, there may not be enough runway for him to win the starting job vacated by John Franklin-Myers, but Onyedim is definitely going to factor into the D-line rotation.

Onyedim has earned praise from several veterans, including first-team nose tackle D.J. Jones.

"Tyler is fast-twitch and willing to learn," Jones said on Wednesday . "That’s one thing I love about our staff—they bring in the right type of people... His fast-twitch ability is going to keep him in this league for a long time."

As the Broncos' first pick in the 2026 draft (despite it being early Round 3), Onyedim has been as advertised thus far. He's maybe even exceeded expectations.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Round 4 | Stock: Up

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman will end up being Denver's No. 3 running back. How much he gets utilized on gamedays this season remains to be seen, but he has already impressed his head coach.

When Sean Payton was asked on Wednesday whether he's been pleasantly surprised by any players this summer, the only individual he named was Coleman.

"Jonah Coleman doesn't feel like a rookie when he's out there," Payton said .

Coleman was one of only a few complete running backs in this draft class, and it's amazing that Denver managed to get him at pick No. 108. He should have been a second-round pick, and perhaps he would have, if he was a just a little faster in a straight line and if he didn't have some conditioning concerns.

As it applies to conditioning, Coleman has erased that particular concern. He showed up to rookie minicamp in shape, and has stayed that way. And don't get it twisted; he didn't run a sub-4.5-second 40, but that doesn't mean he's lacking in the explosiveness department.

Coleman is very explosive, and for the NFL, he's fast enough. He's brought power to the Broncos' running back stable, and could be utilized on third down, thanks to his proficiency as a pass blocker.

The Broncos' defense has made it tough to run the ball at camp, but Coleman has still found ways to impress.

Kage Casey | OL | Round 4 | Stock: Static

Casey is running with the second-team, rotating with Alex Palczewski at left guard and serving as a Ben Powers backup option. Casey played left tackle at Boise State, but the Broncos moved him to left guard.

So far, so good for the rookie. This is could be Powers's last year in Denver , and Casey is primed to succeed him as the starting left guard.

Casey hasn't wowed anyone yet, but he's been solid in his duties with the second and third team. He has some competition with Palczewski, but that never hurt anyone. Casey was well-regarded entering camp, and his stock reflects that he's met expectations thus far.

Justin Joly | TE | Round 5 | Stock: Static

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with tight end Justin Joly at rookie minicamp. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Joly is an athletic pass-catching tight end. Making the jump to the NFL is like learning how to play football all over again; it's so different than what college teams teach and ask tight ends to do.

So far, though, Joly is "coming along," according to Payton. The rookie hasn't been given a lot of receiving opportunities yet, but that could change in the preseason games.

"It's a big jump for any young tight end," Payton said of Joly on Wednesday. "We think he's at his best with the ball in his hands because he's a powerful runner after the catch. There's still a lot of development ahead for him, but this is the stage where you want to see rapid improvement."

Assimilating the playbook, all the new technique that's being taught, and his assignments, it's fair to say that Joly is still swimming a bit at Broncos camp. Before long, he'll be through the worst of the learning curve, and his natural athletic ability will begin to rise to the surface.

"Ask me again in a week because I'm interested to see how far he's progressed by then, but he's doing well," Payton said.

Miles Scott | S | Round 7 | Stock: Down

Scott hasn't separated himself thus far in the safety competition. What's more is how badly the Broncos' depth safeties have been getting burned in coverage — too many deep strikes allowed over the top on the second and third team.

Scott is a draft choice, but he faces a long battle to crack the roster, let alone make the practice squad. He'll need to start picking up some momentum. Perhaps when the preseason games arrive.

Dallen Bentley | TE | Round 7 | Stock: Static

Like Joly, Bentley has been buried in his rookie learning curve. He hasn't made any noteworthy plays thus far, but it's early.

Bentley's best-case scenario this season might be the practice squad. To even secure one of those 16 jobs, he'll need to show some developmental progress to the coaches, especially as a blocker.

Red Murdock | LB | Round 7 | Stock: Static

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices at Broncos Park. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Murdock has made a few noteworthy plays of late, but he was mostly quiet during the first week of camp. We know the Broncos think highly of this year's Mr. Irrelevant, and he's got the reputation for being a 'gamer,' so I would expect him to start showing out more in the preseason games.

Murdock's superpower is forced fumbles. We've seen signs of it in the individual drills, but nothing yet during team periods. There's time yet.

Brent Austin | CB | Undrafted | Stock: Up

The undrafted rookie out of Cal has been one of the pleasant surprises of camp. He's made it into the 'Winners' column on multiple days of camp.

The cornerback depth chart will be tough to crack, but Austin is off to an impressive start.

Taurean York | LB | Undrafted | Stock: Up

He might be only 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, but York plays like a giant. He has been running the third-team defense, and making plays consistently.

York has shown great communication skills and instincts, but the jury's still out on whether he'll be able to get off blocks consistently as a linebacker with a big safety's size.

Kolbe Katsis | WR | Undrafted | Stock: Up

Signed for his upside as a returner, Katsis has acquitted himself well as a receiver thus far. We'll learn more about his returner chops in the preseason games, but so far, so good for the undrafted rookie.

Cameron Ross | WR | Undrafted | Stock: Up

Ross has been very consistent as a depth receiver. He hauled in a deep touchdown pass during team periods on Day 6 , and what returner ability he can offer will help bolster his dim roster chances.

Gavin Ortega | OL | Undrafted | Stock: Up

Ortega can play guard or center, but since Luke Wattenberg's injury on Monday, the rookie has been the third-team center. Those are great reps for him, and it's allowed him to showcase his versatility to the coaching staff.

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