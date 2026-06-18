10 Big Winners, 4 Losers From Broncos' Minicamp

Sean Payton has seen enough. The Denver Broncos' third practice of mandatory minicamp, which was set to happen on Thursday, has been canceled.

“Just schedule-wise, today will be our last day," Payton said after Wednesday's practice. "I just finished telling them that. It’s unusual because there’s a lot of packing, a little bit more than normal when you’re moving into another facility. So when we’re back here, we’ll be in the new building."

The Broncos are moving into their new state-of-the-art facility, but the decision to cancel the final practice of the offseason was motivated primarily by what Payton has seen thus far and how the team is shaping up.

Thus concludes the Broncos' offseason training program, which featured eight total practices as a team, four of which were open to the media. There was more on-field activity than that, including walkthrough practices unseen by the press, but in essence, we're talking about eight sessions.

Some players have already begun to separate themselves in their respective competitions. Others have really popped, while some have failed to really stand out in any meaningful way.

By way of a Broncos stock report, let's get to the biggest winners and losers of mandatory minicamp.

Winner: Bo Nix | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix finally returned to the practice field on Tuesday , the first day of minicamp. He was limited to individual drills only, but it was still great to see him out there.

On Day 2, though, Nix took another big step forward , participating in a 7-on-7 drill that included a highlight-reel touchdown pass to RJ Harvey. Just getting Nix back on the field was a big win for the Broncos, but seeing him progress over two days and look overall very sharp was more than a little encouraging.

Winner: Jaylen Waddle | WR

Waddle has been a lightning rod since the practices were opened to the media. He just looks different. That speed and explosiveness really add an element to the Broncos' offense that has been lacking.

It's been palpable. But arguably just as exciting is what Waddle's teammates and coaches have been saying about him. Payton has called him a "force multiplier," which is another way of saying that he makes everyone around him better.

Not that we really had reason to doubt it, but Waddle has been as advertised thus far, and then some.

Loser: Marvin Mims Jr. | WR

Mims is not listed as a loser because of any specific negative plays, like a dropped pass or a mental miscue. It's just that, with other receivers, including Waddle, shining, generating buzz, and earning plaudits from Payton, Mims didn't really.

Mims is a similar receiver type as Waddle, but the newcomer made it clear how much separation exists between them in practice. Now, Mims is still important to the Broncos, especially as a returner, and Payton did compliment his clutch gene and contributions in big games, but you have to wonder how he fits into the game plan on offense. That question still hasn't been answered.

Winner: J.K. Dobbins | RB

Dobbins was his usually talkative self at minicamp, but the fact that he was healthy and out there doing his thing is a major win for the Broncos. It's good to have him part of the daily process at Broncos HQ again because he's one of those veterans that takes players under his wing, and elevates them.

Winner: Que Robinson | OLB

With the recent off-the-field drama the Broncos have dealt with, some extra attention was paid to the Broncos' outside linebackers. Robinson, in particular, separated himself during minicamp.

His get-off is something else, and he was dispruptive during the Broncos' team periods. Vance Joseph has said he views Robinson as a "future starter." Pending Cooper's situation, the future could be now, though Elliss will also have something to say about that.

Robinson had one heck of an offseason. I'm really looking forward to his second year.

Loser: Jonathon Cooper | OLB

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) walks off the field after practice at the Hanbury Manor. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After being arrested twice in the span of a week, the Broncos excused Cooper from mandatory minicamp . It would seem the Broncos want to create some distance from Cooper until his legal troubles are resolved, one way or another.

It's a shame, in more ways than one. Beyond what legal ramifications might await Cooper, he's very likely to be suspended by the NFL, and the Broncos releasing him at some point is not outside the bounds of the plausible. It's a good thing that rush linebacker room is stacked.

Winner: Matt Henningsen | DL

None of these winners has been quite as surprising as Henningsen. He made a huge play on Day 1 of minicamp , tipping a Sam Ehlinger pass and returning it to the house.

Henningsen followed that up with another disruptive Day 2. He's gone from being an after thought in the Broncos' defensive line conversation to establishing himself as a bona fide threat for the roster.

Loser: Jahdae Barron | CB

Like Mims, Barron wasn't bad during the offseason; he just didn't pop, really, in any way. He broke up one pass on Day 2 of minicamp, but beyond that, there wasn't much to see.

It will be interesting to see how Barron performs in training camp. We know the Broncos have high expectations for him, and a role on defense, even if as a depth piece, will be created for him, but I was hoping to see more signs of a Year-2 leap by now.

Winner: Jonah Coleman | RB

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another as-advertised player. Coleman has proven he's ready for the NFL, which was partly what attracted the Broncos to him in the draft.

Coleman stood out in a major way at minicamp and made it clear that the Broncos have more than just a J.K. Dobbins insurance policy on their hands. Coleman is a force to be reckoned with.

Winner: Tyler Onyedim | DL

Like Coleman the Broncos' first pick in the 2026 draft has looked NFL-ready. The Broncos still haven't signed Onyedim, but that didn't stop him from participating in the offseason program, which is a good harbinger.

Rocking the No. 98 jersey, it's easy to mistake Onyedim for the guy he was drafted to replace: John Franklin-Myers. That's especially true when the rookie is out there making plays like JFM. Onyedim has earned praise from his teammates, including the All-Pro Zach Allen .

Winner: Evan Engram | TE

Engram looked very good in minicamp this week. He looked like a big, athletic, smooth, explosive receiver, which is what he's been in the NFL.

Engram wasn't really all those things in his first year with the Broncos, but I'm hopeful that Year 2 will be different for the two-time Pro Bowler. He's had a good summer .

Winner: Troy Franklin | WR

Franklin seems like the obvious No. 3 receiver in the pecking order. That doesn't mean he'll get the No. 3 snaps on an exclusive basis, though.

As the Broncos' No. 2 last year, Franklin wasn't able to fully live up to that, although he took some big steps forward in his second year. As the No. 3, it's more his natural spot and that should allow him to continue to thrive in the offense, especially with the connection he has with Bo Nix dating back to Oregon.

Winner: Sam Ehlinger | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Ehlinger had a great offseason. He looked way more comfortable and far sharper in the offense in what is his second go-around in Payton's offense.

Ehlinger was sharp this summer, and if he can continue to build on the foundation he's created, it could create some uncomfortable conversations at Broncos HQ.

Loser: Jarrett Stidham | QB

Stidham has been less noteworthy this summer, but that doesn't mean he's been bad. In comparison to Ehlinger, though, Stidham wasn't as good, which is curious, considering his standing as the team's primary backup since 2023.

If Ehlinger ends up leapfrogging Stidham, what do the Broncos do? They're holding a competition for QB2, and they have to be prepared for the possibility of Ehlinger winning it, especially after his strong summer.

If Ehlinger forces this issue, Stidham could become expendable. Stidham is very unlikely to be a cut candidate because of his contract, but as a trade piece? There's a reason the rumor mill has been active on the Stidham topic this offseason. It's something to watch.

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