Broncos' Path to Beating Jaguars Starts With These Two Matchups

The Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

The Broncos want to put their pitiful season-opening loss behind them and exact revenge on the Jaguars for their Week 16 defeat last season. When it comes to this two key matchups I'm breaking down today, both were pivotal in that Week 16 game, and Jacksonville came out on top in both.

Denver lost these matchups badly last year, putting the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed in jeopardy for a time. This year, the Broncos can’t afford to drop this game, especially after losing their opener, and these two matchups will be crucial in deciding it.

Obviously, several additional matchups beyond these two will be important. In fact, I could have gone a few different ways, but these two ended up at the top of the list because of the negative impact they had on the Broncos last year.

It isn’t even how badly the Broncos lost these matchups; it was the complexion of that Week 16 loss that stuck with me most. Let's hope Denver is truly geared to serve some revenge in the best possible way: cold.

Let's talk matchups.

Broncos CB Riley Moss vs. Jaguars WR Parker Washington

Parker Washington catches a touchdown pass against the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In last year's game, Washington didn’t just beat Moss for a big touchdown; he was unstoppable almost no matter who was covering him, finishing with six catches on 10 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown. Parker's long was a 63-yard reception.

Moss was only credited with giving up one catch to Washington on one target for 24 yards in the game. Still, Washington had plenty more opportunities to attack Moss, but they were covered either by the pressure up front or by Trevor Lawrence going elsewhere with the ball.

Moss also had two missed tackles in the game, both on Washington that led to big gains, so the matchup goes beyond just coverage. Moss needs to ensure he tackles Washington when a catch is made.

James Franklin doesn't just develop RBs, TEs, and DEs.



ELITE WR production is the name of his game.



Parker Washington 6 REC, 145 YDS, 1 TD vs Broncos yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Qeu3rkWQnW — Rick J (@rickjeff78) December 22, 2025

After watching the Broncos' tackling be such an issue in the season opener — Moss was credited with three missed tackles — putting it all together is that much more important. Moss is a physical player, but tackling consistency has always been a flaw in his game, but it's been overshadowed by his tendency to draw penalties.

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey vs. Jaguars OLB Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) gets the crowd pumped up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In their game last year, Hines-Allen had six total pressures, but not all came against McGlinchey, who was credited with allowing just two. That doesn’t mean McGlinchey had a good game, though, as Hines-Allen disrupted Denver's game plan in several ways.

This is a favorable matchup for the Jaguars because Hines-Allen is exactly the type of pass rusher McGlinchey has struggled against throughout his career.

In Jacksonville's season opener last week, Hines-Allen recorded five total pressures and three stops. He is explosive and quick, and can get to the edge of a tackle, cross his face, and get back inside to generate pressure.

To help get McGlinchey ready for this matchup, Denver should give him reps against Nik Bonitto and Que Robinson, as they're similar to Hines-Allen in their get-off, quickness, and explosiveness as pass rushers. Stopping Hines-Allen will be crucial to the Broncos' game plan.

The Kansas City Chiefs circled Bonitto as a key matchup last week, going against their undrafted rookie left tackle Khalil Benson. Bonitto had three pressures and a couple of tackles, but Kansas City was able to succeed in essentially taking him out of the game and render him a non-factor.

The Broncos need to give Allen-Hines the same level of attention and priority.

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