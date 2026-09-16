RJ Harvey Pops Up on Broncos' Estimated Week 2 Injury Report

If the Denver Broncos would have practiced on Wednesday, they would have done so without running back RJ Harvey.

They didn't, however, so Harvey was listed as a DNP with a hamstring issue on the team's "estimated" injury report ahead of Sunday's home opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims (foot) was also considered a DNP.

Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (shoulder) and receiver Troy Franklin (knee) were marked as full participants.

Wednesday's #JAXvsDEN injury report:



Note: We did not practice today, so this report is an estimation.



📰 » https://t.co/jnhzJgVZu9 pic.twitter.com/fZqCgpkHbd — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 16, 2026

While Mims appearing above is no surprise, Harvey's apparent hamstring injury is a new development after the second-year back played 26 snaps in Monday's 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a disastrous game for the offense, which totaled just 176 yards from scrimmage, but Harvey was among the few bright spots, averaging 6.0 yards per carry across three totes while contributing four catches for 23 receiving yards.

The Broncos attempted 28 passes to only 15 rushes. They lost the time-of-possession battle, committed seven penalties, and turned the ball over twice, with quarterback Bo Nix fumbling three times. This, in addition to a whopping 28 missed tackles on the defensive side.

“The time of possession. We put our defense in some short field. We didn’t tackle well on defense and then the game became one dimensional. It is really the antithesis of how you beat a good team on the road. It is that simple," head coach Sean Payton said after the game.

Harvey and the Broncos will return to the practice field on Thursday and Friday before issuing a final Week 2 status report, on which they'll hope Harvey doesn't remain.

Aug 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) gets tackled during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers of a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harvey Could Be Key to Week 2 Plan

The Broncos had three running backs active against Kansas City, but only two actually saw playing time: starter JK Dobbins and Harvey. Fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman was active over Tyler Badie but did not see action.

Harvey is locked into his role as Denver's RB2 and primary pass-catcher out of the backfield — services that will be crucial for Sunday's showdown against Jacksonville's surprisingly stingy defense.

If Harvey cannot go, the Broncos would likely dress Badie due to his receiving ability while potentially leaning more on Dobbins. The former's absence could also lead to additional looks for tight end Evan Engram, who scored the club's lone touchdown at Kansas City.

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