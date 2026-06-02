Why Broncos Giving Raise to CB Pat Surtain Is Positive Marker

Don't call it a restructure, call it a reward.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Denver Broncos have given star cornerback Patrick Surtain II a $10 million raise — $5 million now, another $5 million to be unlocked if he earns All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors in 2026.

Surtain was slated to enter this season under the terms of the four-year, $96 million contract extension he signed in 2024, which at the time made him the richest cornerback in NFL history.

As beat reporter Chris Tomasson noted, the total value of Surtain's deal is now worth $101 million, with the potential to become $106 million should he qualify. His base salary also increased to $12.362 million, and he now averages $25.125 million annually.

A four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Surtain is coming off another strong season in Denver, notching 12 pass deflections and grading out (as usual) among the league's elite cover men.

Surtain, 26, has also been instrumental in helping develop some of the younger talent within the Broncos' secondary, including 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron and starting nickel Ja'Quan McMillian.

“I think it’s a great problem to have," general manager George Paton said in February of the crowded group. "I thought that Jahdae took big steps. [CB Pat] Surtain [II] gets hurt and he goes in and plays a major role and we win all three games [he was out]. He’s right on track. [CB] Ja’Quan [McMillian] had a great year. Our secondary had a [really good year]. It was [CB Riley] Moss and Surtain [as well]. We love the depth. It think that it’s a great problem to have and I think Jahdae is going to keep getting better and better. He’s really talented.”

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; AFC conterback Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos (2) during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why This Was The Right Move

There probably won't be many people doing cartwheels over this particular transaction — except perhaps for Surtain himself — and one could argue it was an easy decision with the Broncos sitting on some salary cap space. (One, too, could argue McMillian deserved the pay-bump instead.)

But this was a proper message from the front office, continuing to invest in the defense's bedrock, around which everything else functions. People are too quick to forget that Surtain is only two years removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year and remains arguably the best corner on the planet, on track for a possible Hall-of-Fame career finish.

The Broncos weren't, however. And that's a good thing.

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