Why Broncos Should (And Shouldn't) Consider Trading CB Riley Moss

No different than Marvin Mims or Ja'Quan McMillian, Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss is stuck in quite a contractual predicament heading into the 2026 NFL campaign.

Moss is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason, and the Broncos have shown no (public) willingness to engage him on a new deal — especially with Mims and McMillian, a fellow cornerback, in the same boat.

Which in part recently led Bleacher Report to conclude that Denver "should consider" trading Moss for a 2027 Day 2 draft pick before the regular season begins.

"This seems like a questionable move, but Denver selected Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 draft. If the Broncos don't intend to sign Moss to an extension in a contract year, they should trade him at peak value and elevate Barron on the depth chart before Week 1," BR's Moe Moton wrote on July 14.

"In 2025, Moss started in all 17 games, tying Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson for a league-leading 19 pass breakups. On the trade block, he could draw interest from multiple suitors in need of a starter on the boundary."

Moss, 26, has started 31 games for the Broncos since becoming a third-round choice in 2023. He's recorded 124 solo tackles, 27 pass deflections, two interceptions, and one forced fumble for his career.

Due to count $3.914 million against this year's salary cap, the Broncos would free up much of that — $3.674 million — by trading Moss as suggested, leaving behind only $240,453 in dead money, according to Over The Cap.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 15: Denver cornerback Riley Moss (21) during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Langley Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Case Against Trading Moss

The aforementioned argument involving Barron is valid — Denver must know what it has in the former first-rounder — and the team simply cannot afford to pay everyone, especially after rewarding perennial All-Pro Patrick Surtain II and potentially extending McMillian, one of the sport's best slot corners.

However, there's a similarly strong case to make in Moss' favor. A few, actually. He has the system down pat. He's already accustomed to playing the unenviable role of Surtain's wingman. He's technically under control for the entire season, and his salary is genuine peanuts compared to other CB2s around the league.

The last reason might be the most important: the return. If Denver trades Moss, they're probably going to fetch, at best, a third-round pick as compensation. So essentially a net-neutral return given his draft slot.

Would the Broncos rather have an unknown prospect or the known commodity? The answer, realistically, points to the latter, rendering these trade proposals mere non-zero hypotheticals.

There's no such thing as too much quality in a vaunted secondary for a franchise squarely in its championship window.

“I think it’s a great problem to have," general manager George Paton said of the CB room in February. "I thought that Jahdae took big steps. [CB Pat] Surtain [II] gets hurt and he goes in and plays a major role and we win all three games [he was out]. He’s right on track. [CB] Ja’Quan [McMillian] had a great year. Our secondary had a [really good year]. It was [CB Riley] Moss and Surtain [as well]. We love the depth."

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