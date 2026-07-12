Riley Moss' Market Value Could Force a Tough Broncos Decision

Riley Moss has emerged as one of the better No. 2 cornerbacks in the NFL. The former Denver Broncos third-round pick draws a lot of attention from opposing teams, mainly because he plays opposite Patrick Surtain II.

Since claiming a starting job in 2024, Moss has been targeted 221 times and has 27 pass breakups, including 19 in 2025, which led the NFL. He also has two interceptions, one each in 2024 and 2025.

Though Moss draws an inordinate number of defensive pass interference calls, he has shown he can be an effective defender, though he could be more consistent. Regardless, he's likely to be in line for a big contract in 2027.

Moss has already earned proven performance escalators in his contract that raised his 2026 base salary to $3.674 million. But what could he command in a new contract? And might the Broncos consider trading him?

Just as we did with fellow Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian , let's take a look at some comparable cornerbacks to see what Moss might get in a new deal, then examine whether a trade makes sense.

Comparable Cornerbacks

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee Titans: Taylor played for the New Orleans Saints for four seasons before signing a three-year deal with the Titans. He got $58 million, with $42 million fully guaranteed.

The former second-round pick has 53 starts in four seasons and has been targeted 365 times with 52 pass breakups and four interceptions. Taylor is a good No. 2 cornerback and compares well to Moss.

Tyson Campbell, Cleveland Browns: Campbell played for the Jaguars for four seasons, during which the 2021 second-round pick had 59 starts. He was targeted 318 times and had six interceptions in his time with the Jaguars

Campbell signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension in 2025 and played five games for the Jaguars before being traded to the Browns. In 12 games with the Browns, he was targeted 55 times, recording 12 pass breakups and one interception. Again, he's a good No. 2 cornerback who compares well to Moss.

Paulson Adebo, New York Giants: A former third-round pick by the Saints in 2021, Adebo started 51 games and was targeted 331 times with 47 pass breakups and 10 interceptions. He then signed with the Giants in 2025, started 12 games, was targeted 53 times, and had eight pass breakups.

Adebo signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Giants in 2025. He got $34.75 million fully guaranteed. In Adebo's case, he was signed to be the No. 1 cornerback, though his deal suggested the Giants didn't view him as a top option.

The Takeaway

Moss has shown he can be a good No. 2 cornerback, which puts him in a position to push for at least the money that Taylor and Campbell received, if not more.

The former third-round pick could be in line for a four-year contract worth up to $80 million, with at least $44 million fully guaranteed. That would explain why some expect the Broncos to let him depart as a free agent in 2027, since they likely won't have enough cap space or cash to keep him along with other key players .

That begs the question of whether the Broncos should trade Moss while they still can. However, if they did trade him, it would impact the cornerback depth chart, something the Broncos may be hesitant to do as they seek another deep playoff run in 2026.

I've previously written that if the Broncos were to entertain a trade offer for Moss at this time, they would need to get at least a 2027 first-round pick in return. That could change in the future, but it depends on how well Jahdae Barron plays in training camp and the preseason.

If Barron demonstrates, beyond any doubt, that he is ready to be the No. 2 cornerback, the Broncos could consider trading Moss and ask for a little less than a first-rounder. However, the Broncos would need to set the floor at a 2027 second-round pick because good cornerbacks are too valuable to trade for less than that.

If the Broncos keep Moss for 2026 and he departs in 2027, they won't get more than a third-round compensatory pick in 2028. However, keeping Moss could be important to ensuring the Broncos can make a deep playoff run.

The thing to remember is this: While it would be nice to get something in return for Moss now, that something needs to be worth getting. Otherwise, it's better to keep Moss for 2026, even though it's likely he'll be playing elsewhere in 2027.

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