Broncos' Plan to Replace John Franklin-Myers Is Coming Into Focus

When the Denver Broncos drafted Sai’vion Jones in the third round last year, many believed he was viewed as the future replacement for John Franklin-Myers.

Last season, when the Broncos were handing out extensions over the bye, they never spoke with Franklin-Myers' reps, according to him ; perhaps, it was theorized, because the team was so high on Jones. Franklin-Myers left a few months later in free agency, and now, with one 2026 preseason game in the books, we can see that Jones as the replacement was obviously not accurate.

Before diving further into Jones, let’s look at how the Broncos used their defensive linemen in their first preseason game on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons. The post-JFM plan is beginning to take shape.

Zach Allen Swings Right, Eyioma Uwazurike Left

On the first snap of the game, Allen was lined up in the Franklin-Myers spot, with Uwazurike in Allen's usual spot.

Denver did this twice in Allen's five snaps and Uwazurike's 11 snaps , with the other nine of Uwazurike's snaps coming inside as a 0-3 technique and not as a 4i-5 like Franklin-Myers was.

Malcolm Roach

Malcolm Roach looks on from the sideline. | Michael Allio / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Roach also saw three of his seven snaps working in that 4i-5 technique alignment, but they came on the right side of the line, as D.J. Jones slid out as a 3-technique on the left side.

So, neither Roach nor Uwazurike was used directly to replace Franklin-Myers. Instead, the Broncos moved other pieces around, like D.J. Jones and Allen, and used them to replace the lost piece.

Jordan Jackson

Jackson was the fifth defensive lineman to take the field, and he played only 16 snaps, with just three of them coming from a 4i-5 technique alignment.

The other 13 snaps were inside, lining up against a guard or center. Many expected Jackson to compete for the sixth or seventh D-line spot, but the first preseason game indicates he is the fifth man in the rotation.

Tyler Ondyedim

The rookie third-rounder was the sixth defensive lineman to take the field, and he played 23 snaps. Onyedim worked in multiple spots, with most coming inside against the center or guards, and only four as a 4i-5 technique.

While Onyedim played some snaps with Sai’vion Jones, there were only a few before the rookie got pulled, indicating there is a good-sized gap between him and Jones, who was the seventh defensive lineman to take the field.

Saving Sai'vion For Later

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) and defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) at the line of scrimmage. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, Sai’vion Jones, the guy purportedly tapped to be the Franklin-Myers replacement, is sitting as the seventh player in the rotation entering his second year. It's worth noting that, while the Broncos kept seven defensive linemen on the roster last year, they never had all seven active on game day and only had six active in three or four games, including the postseason.

Jones did play 24 snaps, with seven of them in that Franklin-Myers alignment. Jones generated only one pressure on 14 pass-rush snaps, but did okay as a run defender.

It's safe to say that Jones is still a work in progress, but barring a drastic jump over the next few weeks, Denver may have him inactive for most of the season, barring injuries.

The Takeaway

With one preseason game down, some light has been shed on how defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and the Broncos plan to replace Franklin-Myers up front, and it seems it will be Allen, with a rotation of Uwazurike, Roach, D.J. Jones, and Jordan Jackson moving around.

The specifics will be worth watching in what remains of the preseason.

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