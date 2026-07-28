Broncos' Recent UDFA Classes: Who's Rising—and Who's Running Out of Time?

For the past 20-plus years, the Denver Broncos have almost always had an undrafted rookie make the 53-man roster, and that was true in 2024 and 2025.

While there's a lot of interest in the Broncos' latest batch, we're going to look back at a few previous undrafted rookies to see where they stand. We'll focus on the 2024 and 2025 undrafted rookies the Broncos signed who are still with the team.

With training camp kicking off , what better time than now for such a stock report? Let's get into it.

Jordan Miller | IDL | 2024 UDFA

Denver Broncos linebacker Jordan Turner (55) celebrates his sack with defensive tackle Jordan Miller (90) against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After signing with the Broncos after the 2024 draft, Miller has stuck with the Broncos over the past two seasons. He hasn’t played a snap during the regular season, but the Broncos have liked what they've seen — enough to keep working to develop him for two seasons.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Miller stick around on the practice squad again in 2026.

Frank Crum | OT | 2024 UDFA

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Frank Crum (73) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Crum made the roster as a rookie, even after a disastrous preseason, and when he saw the field during the regular season, he didn’t look any better. However, he showed tremendous growth in 2025 during the preseason.

In limited action in the 2025 regular season, Crum showed the potential to be a legitimate starting tackle. He's entrenched as the third tackle capable of playing both sides of the line.

Levelle Bailey | LB | 2024 UDFA

Denver Broncos linebacker Levelle Bailey (56) returns an interception for six points in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During his rookie season, Bailey made the Broncos' roster and played well on special teams, but his 2025 preseason didn’t show any growth. This led to him moving down the depth chart and sticking on the practice squad.

Two undrafted rookies last year moved ahead of Bailey, and that doesn’t bode well for him this summer, as he may be the low man on the linebacker totem pole.

Johnny Walker | OLB | 2025 UDFA

Walker was having a good start to the 2025 training camp, but an injury sidelined him for the season. The Broncos are deep at the position, but Walker has a chance to step up with the opportunity in front of him.

Jordan Turner | LB | 2025 UDFA

Denver Broncos linebacker Jordan Turner (55) celebrates a special teams play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

During the 2025 preseason, Turner quickly stood out, landing on the practice squad and eventually signing to the active roster late in the season. He helped contribute to the Broncos' special teams turnaround and did well as a run defender.

Due to Turner's special teams ability, he stands as the likely fourth linebacker in the room, with a good chance to make the roster off the bat this year. He is starting on the Active/Non-Football Injury list , so he'll need to move off that as soon as possible.

Karene Reid | LB | 2025 UDFA

Denver Broncos linebackers Karene Reid (47) and Levelle Bailey (56) celebrate an interception against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Turner, Reid had a great rookie preseason, as he made the roster out of camp . His coverage play made an impact in the preseason, and with his special teams contributions, he made himself indispensable to the Broncos.

Reid could be poised to be the third linebacker in the room as the Broncos' only other coverage guy behind Justin Strnad.

Jaden Robinson | CB | 2025 UDFA

Denver Broncos cornerback Jaden Robinson (33) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson played well as a boundary corner in the preseason as a rookie and stuck on the practice squad. There is a lot of competition for the practice squad at the corner position this summer, but he, with a year in the system, should have a leg up over some of the rookie additions in the room.

Kristian Williams | IDL | 2025 UDFA

Williams signed with the Broncos and was eventually waived with an injury, landing on injured reserve. He was later released with an injury settlement and signed a futures deal with the Broncos in January of this year.

There is a lot of depth competition for the defensive line, and Williams is in play for a practice squad spot.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!