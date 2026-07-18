Full Broncos Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Location and Practices

The start of the Denver Broncos' training camp is right around the corner.

The last time players and coaches were a part of an organized practice came at the beginning of June during OTAs and minicamps. And after a long wait through the offseason, the team is about to officially be back in session in preparation for a 2026 season with some high expectations.

Let's break down what you need to know when it comes to the dates, location, and the practices in store for the Broncos' training camp:

Broncos Training Camp Dates, Location Information

As for the official start of the Broncos' training camp, two dates are relevant: July 22nd, when rookies will first report, and July 28th, when the arrival of veterans will then follow.

However, the Broncos will also have 14 practices open to the public in their brand-new training facility, starting at the end of July, and spanning into the second half of August:

- Friday, July 31st

- Saturday, August 1

- Monday, August 3

- Tuesday, August 4

- Wednesday, August 5

- Thursday, August 6

- Friday, August 7

- Saturday, August 8

- Monday, August 10

- Tuesday, August 11

- Wednesday, August 12

- Monday, August 17

- Tuesday, August 18

- Wednesday, August 19

The Broncos' practices will also be taking place in their newly constructed facility and headquarters, Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, which had broken ground starting back in August 2024, and will now officially be opened for its first training camp practice less than two years later.

The tickets to attend those public practices have quickly sold out, as the Broncos have capped attendance to 1,000 fans per practice to "safely and comfortably" accommodate fans due to construction for their new facility.

For those who will be attending, parking lots will open at 8 a.m. MT, while gates for entry will open at 9 a.m. MT. The fan-viewing location for practices will be set on the north end of the practice fields with temporary shaded bleacher seating.

Each of the Broncos' 14 public practices will start at 10 a.m. MT, with an expected duration of around two hours per session.

Jun 16, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during mini camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Broncos, practices will also include several activities and appearances from team alumni, their mascot, Miles, the Stampede––their team drumline––and cheerleaders on select days, along with player autographs.

The Broncos have also already made their plans clear about not having a joint practice with another team leading up to preseason.

Denver will be one of four teams in the NFL not taking part in a joint practice during training camp, which also includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Detroit Lions.

That means each of Denver's 14 practices open to the public will be the roster competing amongst themselves; a slight difference than their 2025 camp when the Broncos hosted one joint practice in Englewood against the Arizona Cardinals.

However, fans will have no shortage of getting a look at their team before the regular season gets underway with two weeks of public practices, followed by three preseason outings that will start at the tail end of training camp.

Their first preseason game will take place on Friday, August 14th, against the Atlanta Falcons.

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