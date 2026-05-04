Broncos RB Gets ‘Best Fit’ Buzz—Is the Hype Real?

Since the Denver Broncos drafted running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth round , there's been no small amount of hype surrounding the pick. We've heard some folks around the NFL tap Coleman as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate , despite being a mid-round pick buried at No. 3 on the depth chart.

A more measured reaction and analysis to Coleman landing in Denver is in order. After all, the rookie will be getting the third bite at the backfield apple behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, so there may not be enough opportunities to create an ORoY campaign.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks is obviously excited about Coleman's fit in Denver, but he strayed from hyperbolic predictions, instead listing him among 10 2026 draft picks who are "perfect player-team fits."

"Sean Payton has always found a way to maximize the talents of multi-purpose backs in his offensive scheme. I see Coleman as one of the hidden gems in the 2026 class, a crafty runner-receiver with outstanding vision, balance and body control," Brooks wrote .

"As a natural scat back with the ability to move the chains on downhill runs between the tackles or on screens and swings on the perimeter, Coleman should shine in his role as an RB2/RB3 in a scheme that relies on the running back to create and exploit mismatches within the box."

Payton's RB Eye

Brooks is definitely right about Payton's penchant for drafting impactful backs over the years. When Payton drafts a running back, you don't have to wonder if there's a viable vision in place.

There are a few exceptions, like Audric Estime, but they only prove the rule, dating back to Payton's time in New Orleans, when he drafted running backs like Reggie Bush, Mark Ingram, and Alvin Kamara. Coleman became the third running back drafted by Payton as head coach of the Broncos.

Estime didn't last two years, but Harvey had an explosive and historic rookie season in 2025, which has his arrow pointing in a very positive direction. So Coleman has a rich running back legacy to live up to as a Payton running back.

How Coleman Contributes Early

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) rushes against the Weber State Wildcats. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

There are plenty of reasons to believe that Coleman will be another draft "hit," as it were. Make no mistake, Dobbins is going to be the starter this year, but he has an extensive injury history, which could incentivize the Broncos to give a few of his first and second-down carries to Coleman each game.

It could help preserve Dobbins and get Coleman in an early flow as a pro. As a first and second-down runner, Coleman brings great vision and power to the field, thriving as a between-the-tackles runner. What Coleman may lack in breakaway speed, he makes up for with his short-area burst.

Where Harvey had to really control his impulse to bounce everything outside as a rookie, Coleman will have no problem hitting the hole and using his power and vision to see additional wrinkles in the defense to hit as the ball carrier.

I could even see a world where Dobbins and Coleman get the lion's share of the carries in 2026, while Harvey is freed up to be that third-down receiving weapon out of the backfield. That's a great trait to bring to the table on third down, but at times, Harvey has to be willing and able to stay in to pass protect and pick up a blitzer.

Pass protection is something Coleman relishes. He thrives at it, so don't be shocked to see him back there on third down at times, depending on how defenses are attacking the Broncos in a given game. Heck, there may even be room for two-running-back sets on third down, again, depending on the opponent and situation.

The Takeaway

Coleman was drafted and immediately foresaw a " three-headed monster " in the Broncos' backfield. It will be interesting to see how Payton works Coleman into the flow of things, but there's no doubt that Denver's running back room has been upgraded with a player heralded as a perfect fit around the NFL.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!