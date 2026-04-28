Broncos May Have Stolen One of Draft’s Most Underrated Players

The Denver Broncos were thrilled to see Washington running back Jonah Coleman still on the board at pick No. 108 in the fourth round . The Broncos' meetings with Coleman throughout the pre-draft process were special, and there was an obvious connection and fit.

Some draft experts viewed Coleman as high as a late-Round 2 prospect, but he was most commonly mocked in Round 3. The Broncos got him in Round 4, which screams value.

The natural fit with the Broncos' scheme and running back room is what could take Coleman from being a nice value pick to a bona fide draft steal. NFL Draft On S I's Justin Melo tapped Coleman as one of the most "underrated" selections made over the weekend.

"The Denver Broncos were linked pre-draft to wanting to strengthen the running back room. They did so by selecting Jonah Coleman with their second pick. The Broncos drafted RJ Harvey last year, and J.K. Dobbins is still on the roster, so his path to snaps is somewhat complicated. Coleman is talented enough to compete for reps , however. His three-down ability as a pass catcher and protector will quickly endear itself to Sean Payton. He'll quickly pick up the blocking scheme and execute his duties," Melo wrote.

The Natural Fit

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Yes, the Broncos' top two running backs in the rotation are set with Dobbins and Harvey, but Coleman steps in as the immediate third guy because of how he complements the room. The Broncos lacked a power back, which Coleman absolutely is , and they needed a little Dobbins insurance in the event of another injury.

What separates Coleman from many of his fellow 2026 drafted running backs is his competence on third down as a pass protector and a natural receiver out of the back field. That's what Melo is speaking to in terms of Coleman quickly endearing himself to Payton and the coaches.

As a senior at Washington last year, 10% of Coleman's carries were touchdowns. Although I wouldn't expect the Broncos to deprive Dobbins and Harvey of red-zone touches too much, in certain goal-line situations, Coleman's power and nose for the end zone will trump such considerations.

After starting his collegiate career at Arizona, Coleman followed his coach to Washington. In two years there, he rushed for 1,811 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also chipping in 54 receptions for 531 yards and two more scores.

Coleman exits the college ranks with a healthy career average of 5.5 yards per carry. He's not a speed demon or the most athletic, twitched-up back, but he will consistently pick up four-plus yards, and give the Broncos down-to-down consistency when his number is called.

Insurance Policy

When Dobbins went down last season, the Broncos' RB1 mantle fell on Harvey's shoulders. He flashed at times and did the best he could, but he couldn't carry the load as a reliable first and second-down rusher.

Moving forward, if anything should befall Dobbins, the Broncos have Coleman to plug in on first and second down and wear out defenses rushing between the tackles. That would also allow Harvey to remain in his "Joker" role, to be moved around the formation and used as a dynamic pass-catching weapon for Bo Nix.

All in all, it's safe to say the Broncos landed a major value pick in Coleman, who successfully willed himself to Denver. He's a great example of the power of manifestation, and he's going to fit in well in the Broncos' locker room culture.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!