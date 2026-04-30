Broncos RB Gets Surprise OROY Buzz—Here’s the Truth

It's not often that a mid-round draft pick enters the immediate conversation as a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, but that could be the case for Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman .

NFL Draft On SI 's Justin Melo put Coleman firmly in the ORoY conversation after the Broncos drafted him in the fourth round.

"The Broncos finished 16th in rushing last season. That's fairly disappointing considering dual-threat quarterback Bo Nix averaged more than 20 rushing yards per game. The challenge here for Coleman is how crowded the position room is. J.K. Dobbins was re-signed this offseason, and last year's second-round pick RJ Harvey should continue developing. If injuries or performance issues push Coleman up the depth chart, he has a pro-ready, three-down skill set to take advantage ," Melo wrote.

And that's the rub.

Coleman is going to see the field as a rookie no matter what happens ahead of him as the depth chart because he's such a powerful and productive runner between the tackles. He's also an already adept pass protector and receiver out of the backfield.

So Coleman will see the field in short-yardage situations, some third downs, and perhaps even some goal-line packages. But make no mistake, Dobbins is the RB1 on this depth chart.

Broncos' RB Room

September 7, 2025: Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) shows off the ball as he scampers in to the end zone in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

The Broncos also remain adamant that Harvey can and will develop into a well-rounded, complete running back. He's already a potent weapon, though. He's a threat to take it to the house from anywhere on the field, and he's proven to be a devastating receiver out of the backfield.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton traditionally deploys a running-back-by-committee, with the top two guys on the depth chart getting the lion's share of the touches. Those top two guys in Denver are Dobbins and Harvey, but there is an argument for cutting into the former's touch share.

The Broncos re-signed Dobbins to a two-year, $16 million deal with $8 million guaranteed, which locks him in as the top back in Denver this season. Considering his injury history, though, the Broncos may be incentivized to ease his workload to preserve his availability and health throughout this season.

Doing so while still giving Dobbins enough touches to get and stay in a groove in-game will be challenging, but his is where Coleman could really get his foot in the door as a rookie. In the 10 games he appeared in last year for the Broncos, Dobbins averaged 15 carries per game.

His season-ending injury came in Week 10, and from there, it was the Harvey show, which did not pan out well on a down-to-down basis. Harvey had his moments as a rusher, but they were few and far between.

So, if the Broncos were inclined to minimize Dobbins's touch share slightly, and give him something like 10 carries per game, that would create an opening for Coleman to take all five touches at best, or split them with Harvey at worst.

The Takeaway

Either way, Coleman is going to see the field as a rookie. Will there be enough bites at the apple to put him in the running for the offensive rookie of the year award?

I have my doubts, but Coleman is already a complete back. He just needs his opportunity. But that might not fully come until 2027 or beyond. Time will tell.

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