Broncos Stock Report: 4 Risers, 4 Fallers Coming Out of Preseason Finale

Entering the Denver Broncos' preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, I singled out 10 players to watch .

With the game in the books — a 34-6 Broncos win — we can examine how those 10 players did to determine whether their stock went up or down.

Troy Franklin | WR | Stock: Up

Franklin's effort as a blocker was one of the better things I could have hoped to see from him, but his effectiveness in that area was exactly what he needed to show. He's moving down the depth chart, but the more he can offer, the more valuable he is as a depth receiver.

Cameron Ross | WR | Stock: Down

Through the first two games, Ross did well on offense, but he struggled against the Vikings . With another player standing out on special teams, which is Ross's primary avenue to a job, it was a down game for the undrafted rookie.

Muffing a punt also didn't help.

Kolbe Katsis | WR | Stock: Up

When you are handpicked by the special teams coordinator for your returner ability, and you make a big return, it stands out. Katsis had big returns in all three preseason games and should be a lock to return to the practice squad at worst.

Dallen Bentley | TE | Stock: Static

Bentley had some good moments as a blocker, which is something he really needed to show. It was a good game, but it wasn’t enough for him to put his name into the 53-man roster mix.

Frank Crum | OT | Stock: Down

Crum was held out due to injury and might end up on injured reserve at the roster cutdown.

Jordan Turner | LB | Stock: Down

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dontae Fleming (19) is pushed out of bounds by Denver Broncos linebacker Jordan Turner (55). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turner was playing well, especially against the run , but then got hurt while coming downhill against the run in the second quarter. An injury is never a good thing, but it's even worse when you're battling for a spot in the final preseason game, and you spent much of training camp hurt and sidelined.

Taurean York | LB | Stock: Up

York played well, even though his 5-foot-10, 220-pound size remains an issue and will always be one. However, his football IQ is evident on the field, and there are some traits worth working with.

While the roster seems out of reach, York should be in play for the practice squad.

Brent Austin | CB | Down

It was a quiet game for Austin, with no plays that stood out positively or negatively, which is usually a good thing for a cornerback. However, as someone pushing for the roster or practice squad, flying under the radar isn't ideal, so his stock is down because he needed a moment to stand out but couldn't deliver.

JL Skinner | S | Stock: Up

It was a rough start to the preseason, but after Vance Joseph praised Skinner earlier in the week, the fourth-year safety showed why in the game. He showcased his versatility and flew around the field, proving he can bring depth at the position.

Taylor Rapp | S | Stock: N/A

Rapp was released after my initial article dropped, with Sean Payton revealing the veteran safety is dealing with some personal issues. The door was left open for Rapp to return when those issues are resolved.

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