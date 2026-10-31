Broncos vs. Chiefs: 5 Bold Predictions for AFC West Showdown

In a day's time, the Denver Broncos could be sitting atop the AFC West . To do that, the Broncos have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs .

If my bold predictions this week are realized, pulling ahead of the Chiefs in the division race is a given. These predictions won't be easy, some more than others, but they're bold for a reason.

Let's grab the crystal ball and dive in.

Bo Nix Throws for 200-Plus Yards and Two TDs

Bo Nix uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix has only broken 200 yards passing three times this season, and he's thrown for two touchdowns in just one game. He's yet to break 200 yards and throw for more than one touchdown in a single game this season.

Nix gets over that hump against the Chiefs by pushing the ball and hitting some explosive plays . He gets picked off once, early in the game, but bounces back instead of retreating into his safe shell.

Jonah Coleman Breaks 100 Yards From Scrimmage

Jonah Coleman hits the hole. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Coleman has only played in three games, but he only saw three snaps and no touches in one of them, so it's only really been two games. In both games, the Broncos' coaches trusted the rookie to run out the clock, finishing with 69 yards and 58 yards from scrimmage.

In Coleman's third game of real action, he continues his takeover of the top running back spot and breaks 100 yards from scrimmage.

Nik Bonitto Notches Two Sacks, Zach Allen & Malcolm Roach Combine for Three Sacks

Nik Bonitto sacks Patrick Mahomes. | David Smith / IMAGO / Newscom World

Patrick Mahomes is currently the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL this season, with only seven. The Chiefs are surrendering the seventh-lowest pressure rate on Mahomes.

He's difficult to sack because of how he moves the pocket and escapes, and quickly gets rid of the ball. Now, Jacoby Brissett was hard to sack for the same reasons, and Denver walked out with three sacks, and his time to throw was faster than Mahomes.

However, at Mile High, Bonitto, Allen, and Roach combine for five sacks on Mahomes, keeping the streak alive.

Patrick Surtain II Picks Off Mahomes

Pat Surtain II pursues the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first game back from injury, Surtain nets an interception. I'm not predicting he takes it to the house, but given how he plays, it's possible.

Surtain is due for an interception, and it comes in a huge game with the division lead at stake.

Broncos Actually Tackle the Chiefs

Alex Singleton gets stiff-armed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vance Joseph should start every defensive meeting with 29.8%, as that was the Broncos' missed-tackle rate in the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium. The Broncos had eight players with at least two missed tackles, and both starting linebackers combined for nine.

Suffice it to say, the Broncos' tackling won't be that bad again. They vastly improve it with the home crowd at their back.

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