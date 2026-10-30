Mile High Roundtable Drops its Predictions & Picks for Broncos-Chiefs Rematch

The Denver Broncos entered the 2026 with a few prime objectives, the first of which is winning the AFC West.

The Broncos started on the wrong foot in that endeavor, getting blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener on national television. However, seven weeks later, the Broncos have been through a gauntlet to open the season, and they've built up a sizable callus through seven weeks of brutal resistance training.

Meanwhile, after starting the season 5-0, the Chiefs just suffered their first loss of the season to the Seattle Seahawks last week — a team the Broncos defeated the week prior. Now, the Chiefs head to Mile High to try to get back on the horse and avoid a two-game losing streak.

The 5-2 Broncos have won three in a row, and after sweeping the Chiefs last year, they're looking to balance the scales this season . A win would give the Broncos the lead in the AFC West and put them on a path to repeating as division champs, especially given Kansas City's remaining schedule.

How will this Broncos-Chiefs rematch shake out? Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle/Denver Broncos On SI staff envisions this one unfolding at Mile High.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 5-2: After falling flat on their face against the Chiefs in Week 1, the Broncos' revenge mission is timely. Coming off a lopsided defeat against the Seahawks, the Chiefs run into a Broncos' offense that's finally showing signs of life, with quarterback Bo Nix getting loose. On Sunday, the Denver D stuffs the Chiefs' run game, and Nix finds Marvin Mims Jr. to put the game away late.



Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 21

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 5-2: The Broncos haven't lost to the Chiefs at Mile High since Sean Payton became head coach. Nix is 2-0 at home against Kansas City, and with his confidence flooding back on the heels of his historic game last week, he takes another step forward in Week 8. With the exception of that Week 1 performance at Arrowhead, Nix usually saves his best play for the Chiefs. In this game, J.K. Dobbins turns in his best performance of the season, alongside Jonah Coleman, as the Broncos' offense galvanizes around its defense. A Wil Lutz field goal seals the win as time expires.

Pick: Broncos 26, Chiefs 24

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 5-2: Last week's game was fairly easy to predict if you've watched this team long enough. For the same reason, however, this week's game is much less so. Will the Broncos avenge their Week 1 blowout or suffer a season sweep to their nemesis in Kansas City? Which squad will show up, the Good Broncos or the Bad Broncos? The angel on my shoulder says the former; the devil says the latter. But I've touched the proverbial hot stove and gotten burned enough over the years, so what's one more time?

Pick: Broncos 20, Chiefs 19

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 5-2: It’s hard to predict what the Broncos will do this week with Zach Allen, Jaylen Waddle, and Talanoa Hufanga all injured . This game may come down to which team is healthier. However, I expect a redemptive effort by the Broncos' defense after the embarrassment Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs put on them in Week 1. It was also against the Chiefs at Mile High when Nix turned the corner last season. Ultimately, it's an ugly one, but a win for Denver against the Chiefs, who lack pop offensively outside of Walker

Pick: Broncos 20, Chiefs 17

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 5-2: The Broncos were not good in Week 1 but have played better since. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are still a quality team but not a dominant one. I think the Broncos' defense has put its season-opening issues behind them, and the offense is showing improvement. Here's to hoping Nix plays with more confidence, Jonah Coleman makes an impact, and Marvin Mims Jr. steps up again, with the Broncos finding a way to win at home .



Pick: Broncos 23, Chiefs 20

Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes meet at midfield after a Broncos win at Mile High. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 4-3: I can't remember the last time a Week 8 game had so much on the line. The winner leads the division and has a very clear path to home-field advantage, in wildcard weekend, at least. Thankfully, this game is in Denver, and that home crowd will be alive and making life very difficult. The Broncos' defense will hold up its end, forcing a couple of turnovers, and making up for Week 1's lackluster showing. The Broncos' offense gets the run game going with Coleman back, and the play-action boot game finally yields some positive plays. The Broncos win a close one on a last-minute field goal.



Pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 21

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 4-3: The Seahawks proved that if you stop Walker, you almost completely neuter the Chiefs' offense. The Chiefs don't have the skill-position players to make you pay on a consistent basis. Denver did a fairly good job of bottling up the Chiefs' run game at the line of scrimmage in Week 1, but couldn't get Walker to the ground due to poor tackling. That won't be the case this time around. Bolstered by arguably the best home-field advantage in the league, I fully expect a rambunctious defensive performance and the Broncos to be in first place in the AFC West on Sunday night.





Pick: Broncos 23, Chiefs 16

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 3-4: If the Broncos want to repeat as division champs, this is the game to make it so. The Broncos have been playing better football of late, and Nix certainly looks healthier, but they have fundamental flaws, and the Chiefs are one of the teams best primed to expose them. Moving to Coleman is a welcome change and should provide a shot in the arm for the running game, but the performance of Travis Kelce and Walker against Denver's linebackers key a Chiefs win, as Kansas City finds a way to generate the explosive plays the Broncos do not.



Pick: Chiefs 31, Broncos 14

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 3-4: Nix bounced back against a terrible Arizona Cardinals defense, and the Chiefs are next. Kansas City's defense has struggled this season, so the opening is there for Nix to keep up his play. There's a chance to take the division lead in this one, but can the offense do enough, and can the defense tackle Walker and company? Denver wants to send a message that the first game was a fluke, with a 29.8% missed-tackle rate among other statistical outliers. However, Denver wins thanks to some big-time decisions from Sean Payton late, including going for a two-point conversion after a touchdown.



Pick: Broncos 32, Chiefs 24

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 3-4: The Broncos handled the Cardinals but now must turn their attention to the Chiefs, who embarrassed them to open the season. The Broncos showed more life on offense last week, but Waddle's likely absence means Mims has to step up and contribute. The game being played in Denver may be the difference-maker, and I'm going with the Broncos to take the AFC West lead from the Chiefs' clutches.



Pick: Broncos 20, Chiefs 17



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