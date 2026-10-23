Broncos Week 7 Injury Report: Final Decisions on Surtain, Coleman & Hufanga

The Denver Broncos are coming off a "mini-bye" — three extra days of rest and preparation between their Week 6 Thursday night game and Sunday's road trip to take on the Arizona Cardinals . Denver's actual bye isn't until Week 10.

Given the gauntlet of opponents the Broncos faced to get to 4-2, they earned those three days. The question is whether that chance to breathe gave Sean Payton enough time to tweak the Broncos' offense, dig Bo Nix out of his slump, and get the run game firing on all cylinders.

This matchup with the Cardinals could answer that question and more, given that they rank bottom 10 in net yards and points allowed. It's a road game, and the Cardinals are coming off a big win over the Los Angeles Rams, but if Nix and Payton's offense can't get right against the NFL's second-worst scoring defense, it will only deepen doubts that the Broncos will ever turn the ship around this season.

On Friday, the Broncos and Cardinals dropped their final Week 7 injury reports. Let's break them down.

Broncos' Final Injury Report

Out

Tyler Badie | RB (Thumb)

Jonah Elliss | OLB (Ankle)

Talanoa Hufanga | S (Ankle)

Questionable

Jonah Coleman | RB (Ankle)

Patrick Surtain II | CB (Ankle)

Full Go

Zach Allen | DL (NIR-Rest)

Riley Moss | CB (Ribs)

Jaylen Waddle | WR (Chest)

Analysis

The Broncos are starting to get healthier. That may be a relative term, given that three players have been ruled out, but it's more about the caliber of players returning.

Surtain is questionable after returning to practice on Wednesday . He was limited all three days this week, so if he's fully healthy, he'll play. If not, the Broncos will be wise and wait until Week 8 to insert him back into the lineup.

Coleman is also listed as questionable, but only because Sean Payton wants Arizona to wonder for as long as possible whether the Broncos will actually activate their rookie running back. The Broncos started Coleman's clock to return from injured reserve earlier this week.

It's great to see Moss back to full participation. And Waddle has been fully cleared, though he was limited the first two days of the week.

Badie, Elliss, and Hufanga are out this week. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Badie and Elliss placed on IR to make room for Coleman and the return of veteran rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who's expected to come back from the commissioner's exempt list this week.

Cardinals' Final Injury Report

Budda Baker is slow to get up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

Jon Gaines II | OL (Knee)

Jeremiyah Love | RB (Ankle)

Walter Nolen III | DL (Ankle)

Andrew Wingard | S (Knee)

Questionable

Budda Baker | S (Groin/Illness)

Darius Robinson | DL (Back)

Carson Beck | QB (Back)

Max Melton | CB (Knee)

Full Go

Devin Duvernay | WR (NIR-Personal)

Isaac Seumalo | OL (NIR-Rest)

Josh Sweat | LB (NIR-Rest)

Analysis

Broncos fans won't get to see Love in action. Instead, it'll be Tyler Allgeier pounding the rock.

We'll be closely monitoring Baker's status on gameday. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and was limited on Friday, but it'll be a surprise if he doesn't suit up.

The Cardinals are pretty banged up on both sides of the ball, but Seumalo, Duvernay, and Sweat are fully cleared to play.

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