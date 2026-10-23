Broncos Week 7 Injury Report: Who’s Trending For the Field—or IR

The Denver Broncos continued full-scale preparation for Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals, releasing their second injury report ahead of the Week 7 matchup.

On it, running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) and cornerback Riley Moss (ribs) were listed as full practice participants for another day, while defensive end Zach Allen was upgraded to full after getting his usual rest day on Wednesday.

Coleman was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday after missing the last four games. He still must be formally activated to the 53-man roster but is fully expected to play against the Cardinals.

Coleman's return is especially helpful this week considering third-string RB Tyler Badie missed practice for a second straight day due to a thumb injury. His status for Sunday's game is in jeopardy; he needs a limited session Friday to have any chance of suiting up.

Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (ankle) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) both also were DNPs this week. Hufanga will be ruled out on Friday, and the Broncos anticipate Elliss landing on short-term injured reserve, back at some point later this year.

“He’s going to be someone that it’s not season-ending, and so we’re fortunate. So that’ll come out later in the week, but it was better news," head coach Sean Payton said of Elliss on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) and cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) were limited participants; Surtain could be a game-time decision, though Waddle is expected to go.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (28) handles the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals Might Be Down Some Starpower

Unfortunately for the home team, the Cardinals are trending toward being at much less than full strength -- at least, according to their Thursday injury report.

Arizona listed starting safety Budda Baker and running back Jeremiyah Love as DNP for a second consecutive day, as well as safety Andrew Wingard. Cornerback Garrett Williams and defensive lineman Darius Robinson were upgraded to limited.

Baker's absence in particular would be a fortuitous break for a Broncos offense desperately seekin its first true breakout game in 2026. However, Payton knows well enough not to overlook the other 10 players on the Cardinals' defensive side.

“They give you a couple different looks," Payton noted Wednesday. "They’re in their base defense. They have a penny package. You have to I.D. if they’re in that. Then their pressure package from nickel. They affect the quarterback.

"I think the other thing that stands out is they’re causing more fumbles in their wins. Their takeaway numbers have been really good, and that’s something you see.”

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